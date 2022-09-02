Bury Town manager Ben Chenery is expecting ‘another great game’ when his side play host to AFC Sudbury in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup tomorrow (3pm).

The two Suffolk sides served up plenty of entertainment for the 939 spectators that attended bank holiday Monday’s league clash, during which hosting Bury surrendered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2.

And while Chenery has stressed that ‘no two games are ever the same’, he is still anticipating plenty to keep the supporters on the edge of their seats.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery is looking forward to this weekend's FA Cup tie. Picture: Mecha Morton

“No two games are ever the same. You might not get a similar feel or a similar tempo – it’s probably going to be different,” he said.

“Of course both teams have felt each other out and knows what the other one is about a bit more now, but I think it’s going to be another great game.

“Sudbury have got a very good squad with some real depth to it and they’ll be a good side this year, of course they’ll be in and around it at the end of the season.

“But we have certainly played well against them and confidence wise that will do a lot for us.

“We’re nowhere near finished with it, there’s plenty of improvement to be made and let’s hope we can take some more steps forward at the weekend.

“Hopefully it will be another good crowd and we can edge it this time.”

Former Sudbury defender Lewis O’Malley will once again be absent because of suspension while midfielder Ryan Jolland remains a few weeks away from being fully match fit.