Manager Ben Chenery was pleased with Bury Town’s work out of possession during last weekend’s 2-0 win at Maldon & Tiptree – and he wants to see more of the same when the league leaders come to town this weekend.

The victory at Maldon was just what the doctor ordered after the previous weekend’s disappointing exit from the Buildbase FA Trophy at the hands of Wisbech Town.

Chenery was bitterly disappointed by that display, and by his own admission told his players a few home truths.

Ben Chenery and his players celebrate last weekend's victory. Picture: Neil Dady

And they responded in positive fashion, with goals in either half, from Taylor Hastings and Cemal Ramadan (penalty), leaving the Blues fifth in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table.

“It was a thoroughly deserved win” said Chenery. “Maldon are a very good team that play 4-3-3 and they handle the ball very well.

“We changed our approach – something we’d worked on in training – and it has worked for us.

Cemal Ramadan and Jake Chambers-Shaw celebrate Bury Town's second goal at Maldon & Tiptree. Picture: Neil Dady

“We looked a real threat on the counter but I was really pleased with our work off the ball. They had a lot of possession but never really looked like hurting us. It was a good, solid away performance.

“It shows we’ve got a good set of boys. We had words after the Wisbech game, but it’s been all positive.

“Football is all about reactions. You’ll lose games – that’s the business we’re in – it’s about making sure you don’t lose two or three in a row.”

The tough tests continue for Bury tomorrow when table-topping Canvey Island will be the visitors to the Denny Bros Stadium (3pm).

Canvey – one of Chenery’s clubs in his playing days – are unbeaten from their nine fixtures, winning six and drawing three.

The Bury boss said: “All credit to Canvey Island, they’ve been impressive so far.

“We’re unbeaten at home in the league and Ram Meadow is a good ground for us.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a top game between two teams that want to be up there at the end of the season.

“We look forward to it and we respect their threat. We’re going to need to be hard to beat and good off the ball, just like we were at Maldon.”

However, the good feeling at Bury has been rocked in recent days following confirmation that former goalkeeper Daniel Barden has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 20-year-old spent the 2019/20 season on loan with the club from Norwich City.

“It was a huge shock to hear the news,” said Chenery. “We’re all thinking of him and his family.

“He was very highly thought of and popular in our dressing room.

“He’s a strong lad mentally and everybody connected with the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news