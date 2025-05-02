Nights such as Tuesday and afternoons like tomorrow are exactly why Taylor Parr was so keen to join Bury Town last summer.

The former Cambridge United trainee joined the Blues following spells with the likes of Godmanchester Rovers, St Neots Town, Royston Town and Cambridge City – all well established non-league clubs within the Cambridgeshire area that have enjoyed their share of success down the years.

And yet, the defender arrived at the Getaway Cars Stadium still searching for some silverware.

Taylor Parr celebrates scoring against Waltham Abbey in the Isthmian League North Division play-off semi-finals. Picture: Neil Dady

However, after the 4-0 victory over Waltham Abbey earlier this week, Parr is hoping to put that right tomorrow when Bury host Brightlingsea Regent in the final of the Isthmian League North Division play-offs (3pm).

“Tuesday is exactly why I wanted to sign for Bury,” said the 31-year-old, who scored Bury’s third goal on the night.

“When I spoke to the gaffer I made that clear and he outlined what he wanted to achieve. I know we didn’t win the league, but the play-offs is the second best thing.

The defender joined Bury Town during the summer from Cambridge City. Picture: Neil Dady

“That’s why I joined Bury, to win things. I’d heard about the crowds and the size of the club, but mainly it was to win something.

“On a personal level it would be massive for me. I’ve got friends that have played the game that have achieved a lot, but I’ve not won anything. I’ve played for long enough and I’m not getting any younger, so it would be amazing to finally win something. It doesn’t matter what level it is, winning things is what football is about.”

Having lost both league fixtures to Brightlingsea this term, Parr and his team-mates are well aware of the threat that the Essex side will pose at Ram Meadow.

But as well as having to contend with the visitors’ strengths, the centre-back believes that keeping their own nerves in check will be key if Bury are to secure promotion to Step 3.

SOLD OUT: Saturday’s Play Off final with @Brightlingseafc has sold out with 2,000 tickets sold. If any further tickets become available we will communicate this tomorrow.



We thank everyone for their continued support. #burytownfc pic.twitter.com/0ocxHSLBUy — Bury Town FC (@BuryTownFC) May 1, 2025

“We know they’re a good side – they beat us at home and away,” added Parr. “It will be tough, but if we apply ourselves like we did on Tuesday then we’ll give ourselves a good chance of winning the game.

“We’re both good teams so it will come down to things like game management. We need to hold our nerve and know that when a rough patch comes in the game, we have to calm ourselves down and get through it.

“There’s bound to be a few nerves because it’s a massive game. I was nervous on Tuesday, but it’s a mixture of nerves and excitement – you just need to make sure you manage it. We did it really well on Tuesday night and now we’ve got to do it again.”

And Bury’s hopes of a positive result can also be enhanced off the pitch. More than 1,300 people attended the semi-final and the club announced on social media this morning that 2,000 tickets had been sold for the final, with 400 of those being snapped up by Brightlingsea fans.

“The supporters were absolutely brilliant on Tuesday and the players really felt it,” said Parr. “We appreciate the support and it was good that we were able to give them something back.

“It’s credit to us as players that we’ve put in the type of performances that make so many want to come to games, and when they’re there it makes a big difference.

“It’s little things like when you make that first tackle and they get behind you – it definitely pushes you on.”

And what are the chances of Parr giving the fanbase something to cheer again? Having scored once all season, the defender’s close-range effort last time out has now made it two goals in his last three appearances.

“I’d love to score again – the boys would never hear the end of it! I’m more than happy to chip in but it doesn’t matter who scores as long as we get the result,” said Parr.

“It’s win at all costs so it doesn’t matter if it comes off one of their defenders’ shins. As long as it goes in, that’s the main thing.

“From my point of view it does give you confidence that you’ll have a chance to score from set-pieces when you’ve got Mikey Davis and Ed Upson putting the ball into the box.”