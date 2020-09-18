On the eve of the new Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign, Bury Town have once again been struck by the injury curse.

The Blues missed plenty of key players through fitness issues last term, though they defied those absentees to be in a play-off position when Covid-19 halted proceedings.

Boss Ben Chenery had hoped their luck would turn for 2020/21, but a number of senior players – including Ollie Fenn, Ryan Stafford and Joe White – will all miss tomorrow’s opener at Basildon United (3pm) and Tuesday’s home Emirates FA Cup clash with Brightlingsea Regent (7.45pm).

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery has a number of injuries to senior players. Picture: Neil Dady

Nevertheless, Chenery, who is hoping to have loanee goalkeeper Joe Rose available following an eye injury, is firmly focused on the players at his disposal.

“Two weeks ago I was chatting with the coaching staff and we really had a selection headache in terms of who was going to start the first game of the season – that’s not the case now,” he said.

“But it is my job to look at that and work around it. If we can get bodies in to cover, that is something we may look to do.

“It’s not ideal, but we will just get on with it – that’s what we did last season.

“It’s the type of situation that brings about a togetherness and it will still be a very good side we put out on the pitch.

“We’ve got two big games against good sides but we’ll be fully prepared.”

Bury set up the clash with Brightlingsea thanks to a 1-0 win at lower-league Cogenhoe United on Saturday.

The only goal of the tie came on the hour mark as Cemal Ramadan turned in Olly Hughes’ flick-on from a long Joe Hood throw.