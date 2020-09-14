Bury Town have been hit by injuries ahead of their Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final, writes Nick Garnham.

It looks likely they will enter Tuesday’s tie versus Lowestoft Town at the Goldstar Ground, home of Felixstowe & Walton United FC (7.45pm), without either of their two recognised goalkeepers.

Joe Rose, who is on loan from Norwich City’s Academy, required stitches after being caught in the face by a boot during Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup preliminary round tie at Cogenhoe United.

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery will be missing a number of players for Tuesday's semi-final. Picture: Mark Westley

Rose is unlikely to be risked and deputy George Bugg is already ruled out after he suffered a double leg break while on loan at Whitton United, meaning Ben Mayhew is in line to play.

Mayhew saved two spot kicks in the shoot-out to help Gym United defeat Brandon Town Community 4-3 on penalties on Sunday and lift the Rushmere Golf Club Suffolk Sunday Cup.

Bury, who were already without Ryan Horne (cruciate ligament), Ollie Fenn (ankle) and Ryan Stafford (groin), picked up two other injuries in Saturday’s 1-0 win which has set up a home tie versus Brightlingsea Regent on Tuesday, September 22.

Joe White suffered a knee injury and Ryan Jolland a groin injury, with both set to miss the last-four 2019-20 tie against Lowestoft, which has been held over from last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the plus side two of the club’s new signings Carlos Edwards from Woodbridge Town and Ollie Snaith from St Ives Town are available, but Baris Altintop is cup-tied after appearing for AFC Sudbury earlier in the competition.

Despite the lengthy injury list Chenery is looking forward to his players testing themselves against opponents who play a step higher than they do on the non-league pyramid.

He said: “We are building as a football club and want to play at a step higher like Lowestoft, who are a good team and well organised, so it will be a benchmark for us.

“Cogenhoe had played four competitive games while it was our first one and we tired in the last 20 minutes, but it will be the same for us and Lowestoft.

“We will try to play good football on a good surface at Felixstowe & Walton and will be looking to win the tie.

“The Suffolk Premier Cup is a good competition and we would like to reach the final like we did a couple of years ago when we enjoyed the day even though we lost.”