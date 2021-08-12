Manager Ben Chenery has encouraged his Bury Town players to use any lingering feelings of ‘unfinished business’ as ‘fuel’ for the season ahead.

Two campaigns ago the Blues were firmly in the hunt for Isthmian League North Division play-off places when Covid-19 resulted in the powers that be going down the null and void route.

And Chenery’s men also started the previous term brightly, embarking on a run to the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup alongside being unbeaten in four league outings before the pandemic once again won out.

Bury Town have been in good positions in each of the two abandoned seasons. Picture: Neil Dady

However, having kept the majority of the squad together throughout the disrupted period, Chenery is hoping Bury can continue from where they left off ahead of tomorrow’s curtain raiser at Grays Athletic (3pm).

“You can never dwell on the past too long in football, but you can use certain things as fuel,” said the boss.

“We had a fantastic cup run last season, we were unbeaten in the league and we’d done well the previous year – all of the vibes were very positive.

Bury manager Ben Chenery. Picture: Mark Westley

“There is a sense of unfinished business and what people sometimes forget is that players have got older throughout this.

“Some of them will feel they’ve missed out and it’s difficult to take when you’re going well, but you have to use it as fuel.

“Everyone is together at the club, it’s a really great place to be at the moment. If we can hit the ground running, play to our levels and get that little bit of luck you need, we want to be in and around that top six.”

The trip to Grays certainly represents a tricky start, with Chenery expecting the Essex side to be one of the top sides this season.

“It’s a tough game. They’re going to be a lot of good teams this season and Grays will be one of them,” he said.

“They’ve signed some very good players this summer with plenty of experience, so we know we’ll have to be at our best to get something.

“Nothing is going to be won or lost on Saturday, but getting off to a good start is always a positive thing.

“We’ll be looking not to lose first and foremost. We know our home form is good, so if we can pick up good points at places like that, it will help us get to where we want to be.

“Hopefully we can go there and make a statement.”

Chenery is also looking to have a new attacker on board for the trip, with the manager keen to lighten the load on Cemal Ramadan and Olly Hughes, as well as providing some competition at the top end of the pitch.

“We’re hopeful that something will be done,” he added.

“We want to have all bases covered. When I first took over a few years ago we got some injuries to senior players and while the young lads that came in did excellent, it’s a really big ask, especially at crucial times.

“We’d like to fill that space up front to ease the pressure a bit. Pressure is a privilege and Cemal and Olly deal with it brilliantly, but any help and competition we can give them can only be a good thing.”

