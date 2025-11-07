Bury Town moved a step closer to ending their Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup drought with a comfortable 3-0 victory over lower-level Lakenheath on Tuesday night.

While the Blues have won the competition on an impressive 13 occasions, the last of those triumphs came back in 2014.

Since then they have reached the final just once when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Leiston seven years ago.

Paul Musgrove (standing) and Cole Skuse (kneeling) are looking to guide Bury Town through to the Suffolk Premier Cup final this season Picture: Mecha Morton

But the silverware came closer into view earlier this week after they became the first side to reach the semi-finals of this season’s competition.

Assistant manager Paul Musgrove said: “It looked like the draw had fallen nicely for us. You never know, but it worked out well and we were able to utilise the squad and still put in a good performance.

“We’ve put a big emphasis on the cup this season. This is the third season Cole (Skuse, manager) and I have been at the club and internally we had some success in the first season by reaching the play-offs.

George Quantrell celebrates scoring for Bury Town against Banbury United last weekend. Picture: Richard Marsham

“The second season we got promoted in the play-offs and now we’re playing at Step 3, so this season it would be great to give something back to people at the club by reaching a cup final.

“Bury’s history in the competition in terms of reaching the final has been poor in recent years and that’s something we’d like to put right.”

This weekend, the focus will switch back to Bury’s Southern League Premier Central Division duties.

They welcome Halesowen Town to the Getaway Cars Stadium tomorrow (3pm) looking to build upon their 2-1 triumph at the expense of Banbury United last time out.

Ethan Mayhew in possession during the 2-1 win over Banbury United last weekend. Picture: Richard Marsham

Musgrove added: “Back-to-back wins at this level can be huge. It provides more confidence within the squad that we are progressing and improving.

“In some ways there is still a nice naivety around the place about what we are coming up against each week and how big the opposition are. To have Halesowen coming to Bury Town is massive.

“It’s another big challenge but if we can back up last weekend’s win it will move us further away from the bottom half and up towards the top half. It’s a tight league and everyone seems to be beating everyone, so winning a couple of games can make a big difference.”

New signing Jamie McGrath made his Bury Town debut last weekend. Picture: Richard Marsham

Captain Josh Curry will still be absent this weekend with a calf/Achilles injury.