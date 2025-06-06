After announcing a batch of player retentions, Bury Town have now confirmed their first addition of the summer.

The Blues have reached an agreement to bring in Ally Conway, who will make the short journey down the A14 from neighbouring Newmarket Town to link up with the club.

The attack-minded midfielder joined the Jockeys during the 2022/23 season from Cambridge City and quickly established himself as a key player in Michael Shinn’s side.

Ally Conway has agreed to join Bury Town from Newmarket Town. Picture: Mark Westley

He scored 16 goals during the 2023/24 campaign – a haul that included a brace in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division play-off semi-final and another in the final as Newmarket secured promotion to Step 4 for the first time in the club’s history.

And he followed that up last term with seven more goals to help Newmarket secure their Isthmian League North Division status.

However, he has now decided to try his luck in the Southern League Central Premier Division with Cole Skuse’s Bury, who were promoted via the North Division play-offs last month.

News of Conway’s departure comes a few days after Newmarket had confirmed the arrival of Sam Coombes.