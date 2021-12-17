Manager Ben Chenery feels that his Bury Town side have been made to pay for not making the most of the chances they are creating.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home with Grays Athletic, which required a late equaliser from Olly Hughes to salvage a point, was the fourth time the Blues have failed to win in their last five Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outings (three draws).

As a result they have dropped down to 10th in the standings, five points adrift of the play-off places.

Ryan Jolland scored Bury's opening goal during the 2-2 draw with Grays Athletic last weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Our Achilles’ heel in the last few weeks has been our finishing,” said the Bury boss.

“We’ve created so many chances but have been lacking that bit of composure you need in front of goal.

“We should have been out of sight in some of the games recently but it hasn’t happened.

“It’s all well and good being a good side, but it’s what you do in both 18-yard boxes that really counts.

“On the plus side we’re creating plenty – the real worry would be if we weren’t.”

The return to fitness of Hughes is one major plus for Chenery, who is also hoping to bolster his attacking options with the addition of a loan player or two for the festive period.

He continued: “Having Olly back helps us a lot. He gives us a presence up top and you need that when the pitches become tough and you can’t play through the final third like we do.

“Sometimes you have to get the ball from back to front a bit quicker and Olly helps us with that.”

Tomorrow, Chenery’s men will head to Lower Road for a clash with bottom-of-the-table Hullbridge Sports (3pm).

And now that the season has reached the time of year when pitches become notoriously tricky, Chenery is expecting a tough afternoon’s work.

“You almost need two squads throughout a season,” he said. “One that is like a four-wheel drive squad who have the ability to plough through the boggy pitches and then one that I like, that gets the ball down and plays.

“Our pitch was extremely heavy last week and that probably had an impact on us more than it did Grays.

“But pitches aren’t going to get any better for a while now so we need to find ways to get past that.”

One player that will not feature at Hullbridge is defender Taylor Hastings after he dropped down to sign for Step 5 outfit Ely City.

Chenery explained: “Taylor has a lot of work commitments at the moment and a lot going on. He doesn’t feel like he’s able to commit to the training and travelling that comes with playing at Step 4.

“He’s moved a bit more locally to himself. We wish him well and thank him for everything he has done for our football club.”

Centre-back Joe White will also miss the weekend’s trip with a groin injury, but Chenery is hopeful both Ryan Horne (illness) and Jake Chambers-Shaw (Achilles) will be available.