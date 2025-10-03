Bury Town may throw in a ‘couple of curveballs’ for tomorrow’s FA Trophy tie away at AFC Sudbury (3pm).

The Blues will make the short journey to the Elite Travel Stadium looking to book their place in the first round proper of the competition for just the second time in the last nine seasons.

And they will take some confidence into the derby having won the league encounter between the two sides over the August bank holiday weekend 1-0 thanks to George Quantrell’s late goal.

Paul Musgrove (standing) and Cole Skuse (kneeling) have some decisions to make going into the derby Picture: Mecha Morton

However, with the game having only been a few weeks ago, Blues assistant Paul Musgrove has admitted that he and boss Cole Skuse may look to do things slightly differently from a tactical point of view.

“There are certain details from the first game we can pick out and use for sure, but in terms of how they might set up and what players will play for them, there isn’t much we can take,” said Musgrove.

“You’re more looking at what they’ve been doing in their recent games to get a better understanding, but we can definitely take some confidence from the fact that we had the upper hand on them last time.

“At the same time there will have to be a little bit of caution because we know they’ll be desperate to beat us after that game and it’s a derby, so you can never take things lightly.

“They’ve been to watch us recently so we might have to throw a couple of curveballs in as well, be it shape wise or personnel. We’ll do what we think is right to help us win the game.”

Midfielder Ryan Jolland will miss the trip down the A134 as he continues his recovery from a hip injury, while late checks will be made on the fitness of Joe White, Tommy Stagg and Ollie Canfer.

Bury will head to Sudbury having overcome neighbouring Mildenhall Town on penalties in the second round of the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday night.

Ally Conway scored for the Blues as the encounter at The Riverside Stadium ended 1-1, with Bury going on to triumph 3-2 from the spot.