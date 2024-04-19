Bury Town manager Cole Skuse takes his side into tomorrow’s final home game of the regular season against Enfield (3pm) looking to put on a display to show their appreciation for their ‘phenomenal’ support.

The Blues have averaged crowds of 629 in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division this season to put them way out in front with Lowestoft’s 487 the next highest.

And after seeing his side lose ground in the race for a home tie in the play-offs - by finishing second or third - with a 1-1 draw at in-form Walthamstow on Saturday leaving them fifth in the table and three points adrift of a home semi-final spot, Skuse is hoping they can still get at least another game in at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium.

Cemal Ramadan (left) scored his 27th league goal of the season on Saturday

Ahead of taking on second-from-bottom Enfield, he said: “The boys have been phenomenal and I would love for there to be a huge crowd at the weekend and make it quite atmospheric and hopefully we can put on a really good performance for them.

“The fans have been incredible and I saw an unbelievable stat the other day that off the back of the game at home to Felixstowe (1,285 crowd) we were the fourth highest attendance throughout the non-league pyramid, below the National League.

“So we would love to give them an appreciation for the following we’ve had, not just home, but away as well, they’ve been phenomenal.

Bury Town manager Cole Skuse addresses his players Picture: Mecha Morton

“Regardless of the opposition we would love it to be a great event at the weekend and hopefully we can carry this momentum into the play-offs.”

Saturday’s game at Walthamstow, who lie sixth but knew they could not catch Bury, saw the hosts break the deadlock in the 63rd minute with Brian Moses-Songolo’s close-range finish.

But Cemal Ramadan equalised seven minutes later by finishing Max Maughn’s run and cross for his 27th league goal of the season to put him two behind Lowestoft's Jake Reed in the race for the golden boot.

Skuse, who thought it was ‘probably a fair result’ in the end, said: “I would love for him to go on and get the golden boot because it would be a great accolade to achieve and he would deserve it because his work-rate alongside his goalscoring has been brilliant for us.”

Tomorrow’s game against Enfield will see Bury host sponsors and coaches beforehand for a lunch as part of their ‘Community Day’ with their youth teams parading around the pitch ahead of kick-off.

Skuse’s side, five points behind second-placed Bowers & Pitsea, will travel to Redbridge for their final game next Saturday (3pm).