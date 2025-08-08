While he has no intention of swaying away from his values, manager Cole Skuse has conceded that his Bury Town side will have to find ways to ‘adapt’ to life at a higher level.

After a 10-year absence, the Blues secured their return to Step 3 football via the Isthmian League North Division play-offs in May.

And that success was built on a very defined playing style, one that saw the Blues look to dominate possession and win the ball back as high up the pitch as possible.

Cole Skuse’s Bury Town will start life at Step 3 away at Stourbridge this weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

But while Skuse has no plans for a dramatic change of mindset, he is aware that slight tweaks will be required as his squad prepares to pit themselves against some well resourced outfits.

“Adapt is going to be the big word for us this year,” said Skuse, who will see his team begin their Southern League Premier Central Division campaign at Stourbridge tomorrow (3pm).

“It would be incredibly foolish of me and the coaching staff to look at what we’ve done so well and then flip that completely on its head.

“If we become a team that isn’t aggressive with the press and doesn’ t look to keep the ball, that certainly goes against my grain and it’s also unfair on what is a very talented group.

“We won’t be changing completely, but we will have to find ways of adapting.

“We’re not daft, we know we’re not going to blitz through the league and dominate every week.

“We may have to find slightly different ways to go about it at times, but ultimately everything we do has to suit the personnel that we have.”

In many ways, 2025/26 will be a step into the unknown for Skuse and his players.

But while plenty of the opponents are new, the Blues boss still has his sights set on a season of ‘progress’.

“I’m a realist but I still want us to be very competitive,” added the former Bristol City, Ipswich Town and Colchester United midfielder.

“I’d be lying if I said that we knew every player and every club that we’re going to be coming up against, but it’s still been a busier summer than before because we’ve been working harder to get as much information as possible.

“We want to be the best prepared we can be and give the players some information, but there still has to be an emphasis on ourselves and what we’re doing.

“We know where we are as a club in terms of resource and one of the main things is we remain stable as a club. We don’t want to shoot from the hip and go all out, that wouldn’t be the right way to go about things.

“But if we can get a good start, that will give us something to go on. Ultimately we want to stay in the league, but also it’s about looking to make progress where we can.”

After making the lengthy trip to Stourbridge, Bury will play their first home match of the season on Tuesday when Royston Town visit the Getaway Cars Stadium (7.45pm).