Cemal Ramadan is well aware that both he and his Bury Town team-mates must improve if they are to get their play-off ambitions back on track.

Ramadan was part of a Blues side that slumped to a 2-0 loss at Coggeshall Town last weekend – a result that extended the recent run of form to just one win from eight Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outings.

Consequently Bury have dropped down to 12th place with a nine-point gap to make up on the top five.

Cemal Ramadan hopes Bury Town can get their season going again at the weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

And while they do have games in hand on many of the teams above them, Ramadan has admitted that it will only be beneficial if performances go up a level or two.

“We’re performing just below par. I wouldn’t say we’ve been awful too often and we’re not doing major things wrong, but at the same time we’ve not always been good enough,” said the striker.

“If you throw in the bit of bad luck we’ve been having as well and that’s where we’re at.

“We’re not being ruthless enough in both boxes and when that happens you get a run like we’re on.

“It’s put us behind the eight ball and now we’re playing catch up, but everyone knows we’re a close knit group so it’s down to us to dig in and start improving.”

While Bury have been struggling for form of late, Ramadan has also been enduring a lean spell in front of goal.

He has scored just once in the last eight games, compared to six in the eight that proceeded the drought.

He said: “One in eight isn’t good enough, I know that. It’s been a while since I’ve been on a run like this.

“You’re under pressure up there as a striker to score goals. You’re there to be shot and I accept that.

“I’ve just got to keep doing what I do and not over-think things. If you do that, things will turn for you eventually.”

Former Ipswich Town Academy player Ramadan is hoping there will be reason to smile on both a personal and team level after tomorrow’s visit of Dereham Town (3pm).

The clash with the Magpies marks the start of a run against other teams with promotion ambitions, including Aveley, Felixstowe & Walton United, Maldon & Tiptree and current leaders Canvey Island.

“The next five or six are big games but you cannot look too far ahead,” he added. “We’ve got Dereham on Saturday and that’s the focus. If we can win, generate some confidence and hopefully it will kick us on.

“If you win one you never know what can happen and as a group we know it has to get better.”