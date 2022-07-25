Bury Town manager Ben Chenery has made his seventh signing of the summer – and the third to have arrived from St Neots Town.

Lee Watkins and Charlie Johnson were the third and fourth new additions to link up with Bury ahead of the new campaign getting under way, with both making the switch from the Saints.

And they have now been joined in moving over the Cambridgeshire border and into Suffolk by midfielder Charley Barker.

Ben Chenery has made his seventh signing of the summer. Picture: Mecha Morton

Having started out in the youth ranks at Leyton Orient, Barker impressed during a loan stint at Soham Town Rangers and has since turned out for Haringey Borough, Wingate & Finchley, Northwood, Braintree Town, Potters Bar Town and most recently St Neots.

Speaking about the 23-year-old, Chenery told the Bury website: "Charley has a good experience of the higher levels of the non-league game as well as coming through the youth system at Leyton Orient.

"He played with Lee Watkins and Charlie Johnson at St Neots Town last season so that will help him settle in quickly with our squad. When I was told of his availability I moved quickly to sign him."

Bury are due to be in pre-season friendly action tomorrow away at higher-league Needham Market.