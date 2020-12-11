Having initially indicated they would play in Roger Peck's ‘Festive Football Festival Sponsored by Caribbean Blinds’ event, Bury Town have now had a change of heart.

According to organiser Peck, who is AFC Sudbury's commercial director, the Bury squad were behind the decision to withdraw.

It is believed the prospect of having too many games to play in a short period of time was the major contributing factor in their viewpoint.

Bury Town have withdrawn. Picture: Neil Dady

Bury are the second club to have declined an invitation into the round-robin competition, following in the footsteps of Lowestoft Town. The Trawlerboys have since been replaced by Heybridge Swifts and it remains to be seen which club will take Bury's place.

Meanwhile, there is a growing hope among clubs that some Isthmian League fixtures may be able to take place before the new year after the government gave the green light for a reduced number of supporters to attend matches in Tier 3 areas.

Clubs in the Trident Leagues – Isthmian, Northern and Southern – recently voted against a return to action, with many Tier 3-based clubs deeply concerned about a loss of income with no fans permitted.

However, last night's change in regulations has potentially provided some light at the end of the tunnel, with the Trident Leagues set to review the situation on December 16.

