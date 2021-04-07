Bury Town have returned to training ahead of three home friendlies over the coming weeks.

The Blues, who have not played since drawing 2-2 with Romford on October 31, have fixtures lined up against Hadleigh United, Leiston and Brightlingsea Regent.

Government restrictions mean supporters will not be able to attend the matches, which is manager Ben Chenery is planning to use as preparation towards next season.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery. Picture: Neil Dady

He told the club's website: "The first team returned to training last week, with all the squad that played a part in the 2020/21 season returning. We have scheduled three upcoming friendly matches all at home to take us through to the end of the season, against Hadleigh United, Leiston and Brightlingsea Regent.

"I know that the club had hoped to have spectators present at these matches but it has now been announced that this is not possible so unfortunately these games will be behind closed doors.

"I will soon be opening up discussions with players regarding next season, but I do not foresee many, if any, changes. As you will all know, we like to keep a settled squad of players and I know that our current squad are eager to complete what they started last season.

"As well as the end of season friendlies, we are planning pre-season friendlies by which time we should be allowed spectators back into the grounds, so we hope to have you back with us by then.

"Getting the squad back together at this time is a big benefit for the players, particularly the players returning from long term injury such as Ryan Horne, Ollie Fenn and Ryan Stafford. I hope that this gives us an extra advantage ahead of next season.

"We are working hard to continue on the good work and progress from last season and I will provide further updates for you over the spring and summer."

