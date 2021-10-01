After an extended period without a fixture, Ben Chenery is ‘looking forward’ to seeing his Bury Town side return to action this weekend.

The Blues sat out last weekend after receiving a bye in the Buildbase FA Trophy, while Tuesday evening’s hosts Dereham Town accepted the Isthmian League’s offer to postpone their midweek match due to the national fuel crisis.

It means that when the Blues play host to Aveley at their Denny Bros Stadium base tomorrow (3pm), it will be their first outing since a 2-1 win at Witham Town on September 18.

Bury manager Ben Chenery has not seen his side play since mid-September. Picture: Mecha Morton

Chenery said: “We would liked to have played on Tuesday because it has been over a week since our last game. We fully understand the situation and it was a league directive so clubs were within their rights to postpone, but we were disappointed because we wanted to try to build on that Witham win.

“It was a very professional and workmanlike performance at Witham on a pitch that is always difficult.

“Since then it has just been about getting some running into legs and shape and pattern work in training.

“A few of the lads that haven’t played much recently also played for the Under-23s to get some decent minutes.

“But now we are just really looking forward to getting back out there at the weekend.”

Opponents Aveley have made a similar start to Chenery’s men, who are just two places and one point better off after six matches.

And the Bury boss is not expecting there to be much between the teams when they lock horns.

“It’s going to be another tough game,” he added. “It’s a really strange league at the moment.

“You see Maldon getting beat in the week again and they are a side like us and Aveley that have aspirations of doing well this season.

“It feels like everyone can beat everyone at the moment, which is why you have to do a high level of due diligence on every team you play.

“Aveley will pose us threats and we’ll be looking to do the same to them. It’s two teams that will be looking to be in and around the top six come the end of the season.”

Ryan Jolland (suspended), Ollie Fenn and Olly Hughes (both injured) will miss the game, but Ryan Stafford (groin) may return to the squad.

