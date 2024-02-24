Promotion-chasing Bury Town have revealed the club’s long-term future at their town centre Ram Meadow ground has been secured after signing a new 30-year lease with West Suffolk Council.

It paves the way for further improvement works at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium for the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outfit.

The club has been based at the site since 1978, following the sale of the former King’s Road ground, having initially signed for a period of 25 years.

Following plans to move to a new stadium on Moreton Hall in 2010, the club had been operating on a short-term agreement with West Suffolk Council, but that project ultimately fell through leading the club to request a long-term lease so much-needed investment could be made to bring the ground up to modern standards.

Over the past six years close to £250,000 has been spent at Ram Meadow, including the building of new clubhouse, a new 150-seater stand, new floodlights along with improved changing rooms, fencing and spectators toilets.

And the club has revealed that following a year of negotiations a lease of 30 years has been agreed and signed, which will allow further redevelopment to take place.

Bury Town chairman Russell Ward said: “We are pleased to announce that the club’s future will be at Ram Meadow for at least the next 30 years and hopefully longer.

“Our supporters should be delighted that the future of the ground is now secure, and we will continue to improve the facilities as our crowds continue to rise each season, with this season the average standing at well over 500.

“We know that the town centre location of the ground is popular with our fans and with close links to the railway station and the bus station, as well as plenty of local parking, we continue to attract excellent attendances.

“In an age when out of town developments are more and more common, we are pleased to be remaining in the very centre of Bury St Edmunds.”

He added: “Although there is no further room at Ram Meadow for any extra pitches due to the location of the site, the club is continuing to explore purpose-built training facilities elsewhere in the town with club Director Alan Lee taking a lead role in this area.”

The security of the new lease means the club will now be eligible to access further significant grant funding which it has revealed ‘will be used to carry out a number of exciting projects and improvements which will be announced in due course’.

Cole Skuse’s fourth-places side were due to resume their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-off push today with a trip to Basildon United, but a waterlogged pitch has seen the fixture postponed.

The Blues, who were without a game last weekend, have transformed their season in recent months with a run of 11 victories from 13 outings that dates back to November.

Bury are set to head to the Norfolk coast on Wednesday to lock horns with Gorleston (7.45pm).

The Greens, who are in the second straight campaign at Step 4, are currently 11th in the table.

When the two teams met in the reverse fixture last October, Bury looked to be heading for a 2-0 defeat until stoppage-time goals from Lewis O’Malley and Darren Mills sealed an unlikely draw.