The mood around Bury Town remains upbeat despite recent back-to-back league defeats on home soil.

At the weekend the Blues were edged out 1-0 at the Getaway Cars Stadium by an Alvechurch side that are managed by former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers.

And that was followed on Tuesday evening by a 2-1 loss at the hands of Spalding United – a game that saw Ally Conway put hosting Bury in front.

Bury’s Ethan Mayhew tussles for possession during the Alvechurch defeat Picture: Mecha Morton

It is a reminder – not that one was required – of the level that Bury now find themselves playing at in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

Alvechurch and Spalding currently occupy play-off positions, and both have been tipped to be among the promotion contenders this term.

And with that in mind, Bury assistant Paul Musgrove has insisted that morale within the group is still positive.

Taylor Parr in action against Alvechurch. Picture: Mecha Morton

“From our side we couldn’t be more positive about what the boys are doing at the moment,” said Musgrove.

“We’ve played two well established and well resourced Step 3 clubs and gone toe-to-toe with them.

“We’ve dominated the possession in both games and yes you can use statistics in different ways, but the boys are doing what’s asked of them.

“We’re upbeat about things. There is always an element of disappointment when you lose games of football but when Cole (Skuse, manager) and I take stock the morning after, we can only credit the boys for how hard they’re working on and off the pitch to close the gap between ourselves and the clubs we’re coming up against it.

Manager Cole Skuse and assistant Paul Musgrove are in positive mood despite recent defeats. Picture: Mecha Morton

“The results haven’t gone our way recently but I’m really enjoying watching us play at the moment.”

Scoring goals has been Bury’s Achilles’ heel of late.

They have found the back of the net just twice in their last five outings in all competitions – a run that has also seen them exit the FA Cup.

But rather than point the finger at the forwards, Musgrove believes that it is a collective problem which he is confident will eventually correct itself.

Ollie Canfer has rejoined the Blues from Felixstowe & Walton United. Picture: Mecha Morton

He added: “It’s not a creative issue because we’re having chances, but we look a little bit toothless right now.

“And that’s not aiming criticism at the centre-forwards because we’re also winning lots of corners and with Joe Carroll we’ve got a long throw, so there’s plenty of chances to score for the whole team.

“Our conversation rate as a squad is down on where we’d like it to be.

“That’s been the difference in the last two games because we’ve limited both of them to a few chances, but they’ve taken what they’ve had and won the games.

Joe Carroll heads clear the danger last weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

“We had something similar last year when we struggled in front of goal for a little while. We knew it would turn then and it will turn for us again.”

With no game scheduled this weekend, Bury will return to action on Wednesday evening with a trip to Mildenhall Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup (7.45pm).

And that will be followed on Saturday, October 4, by a clash away at neighbouring AFC Sudbury in the FA Trophy following the draw for third round qualifying, which took place earlier this week.