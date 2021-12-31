Manager Ben Chenery is confident his Bury Town side has what it takes to pick up maximum points from their hectic weekend.

After drawing 1-1 at home with Stowmarket Town earlier this week, the Blues are now preparing for two more Suffolk derbies within the space of 48 hours.

Tomorrow they head down the A134 to take on AFC Sudbury (3pm) before welcoming Felixstowe & Walton United to the Denny Bros Stadium on Monday (1pm).

Bury Town are preparing for two more Suffolk derbies. Picture: Mecha Morton

And with his 11th-placed team having a six-point gap to make up on the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-offs during the second half of the season, Chenery is well aware of the impact that two victories could have.

“It is non stop at the moment. It’s two more derbies and it’s a period of three massive games for us,” he said.

“We didn’t lose against a side (Stowmarket) that is top, which is a positive in many respects.

Boss Ben Chenery was pleased with the performance against Stowmarket. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Now we must go to Sudbury and try to get three points and the same against Felixstowe on Monday.

“If we can do that, seven points from nine, it’s been a good Christmas period.

“I’ll always be positive and I think we’re good enough to get those points.

“I felt going into this run that we could afford to draw one, so now we’re looking to win the other two. And why not? We’re good enough.

“We’re simmering a little bit at the moment but the squad is good enough.”

The draw with Stowmarket was watched by 1,314 supporters – more than double Bury’s previous best attendance this term – and it took their season average crowd at Ram Meadow to a division-high 546.

While that figure will be tough to maintain, Chenery is hoping that large numbers still turn out this weekend.

“It’s fantastic and well done to Stowmarket for bringing plenty of their fans with them,” he added.

“The groundstaff did fantastically well to get the game on because there was plenty of other games off.

“We probably benefitted from that and with Ipswich Town not having a game as well.

“To have that many here at a Step 4 game is great and it shows this is a good place to come and watch football.

“I think people enjoy it and at home we’re entertaining, we don’t sit behind the ball and we go to press.

“To get 1,300 at our level is really impressive and hopefully they come back over the weekend.”