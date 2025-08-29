For most managers of a newly-promoted team, seven points from the first five games at a higher level would be viewed as a satisfactory return.

But such are the standards set by Cole Skuse – as well as the belief that he has in the players at his disposal – he feels that Bury Town should be better off than 12th position in the Southern League Premier Central Division standings.

Ultimately it is the late goals scored by the opposition in the 3-1 defeat to Harborough Town and the weekend’s 2-2 draw at Worcester City that has pegged back Bury’s points haul – and those are the moments that have left Skuse to ponder what should have been.

Bury Town manager Cole Skuse Picture: Mecha Morton

Asked if he was happy with how the campaign had started, he replied: “No. I’m not unrealistic and there’s no anger attached to it.

“Maybe there’s a little bit of frustration attached because when you look a Worcester and being 2-1 up away from home in the last knockings – the game should never have been 2-1, there should have been a wider gap.

“We were really good but then to concede in the latter stages, that’s tough to swallow.

“You look at the performance against Harborough, we were so, so good, but again we failed to convert chances and we then go and lose the game.

“You can break down every single game and the reason I’m not overly happy is because performances have deserved more, but that’s football and life – you don’t always get what you want.

“It’s frustrating for the players more than anyone because they give us so much and they’ve played so well. I just want them to have more points on the board for their efforts.”

The focus now switches to the FA Cup and a repeat of last season’s play-off final against Brightlingsea Regent at the Essex side’s North Road base tomorrow (3pm).

Skuse experienced the latter stages of the competition during his playing days with the likes of Bristol City and Ipswich Town, but he is keen for his players to enjoy some of the ‘magic’ that the competition provides for non-league clubs.

“It’s (the cup) special and it’s unique. It feels like the magic of the FA Cup – as they say – is coming back,” added the 39-year-old.

“There was a few years when I was at Ipswich in the Championship where we’d be resting all of the players for the cup, but the magic it provides – especially for teams at our level – is brilliant.

“We don’t have luxury of changing 11 (player) and bringing in another 11. As a group we’ve got a sprinkling of new players, so we’re still learning about each other and the more we can be together as a group and get that consistency, it’s only going to be beneficial for us.

“It’s a good game for us and a bit of a respite from the league, which sometimes you need. We’re looking forward to it.”

Max Maughn (ankle) is likely to miss the trip to Brightlingsea, while Ryan Jolland (hip) will remain sidelined.