Ben Chenery has conceded his Bury Town side got exactly what they deserved during Monday’s derby at Stowmarket Town.

The Blues were second best in the key areas of the pitch at Greens Meadow, with three unanswered first-half goals from the hosts proving to be the difference.

And Chenery had no complaints with the outcome, admitting that the first 45 minutes in particular was not good enough from his men.

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery was disappointed with the performance during Monday's derby defeat. Picture: Mecha Morton

“That’s probably one of the poorest we’ve been for a long time, a good few seasons, as a group,” he said.

“It happens, that’s football. You have to earn the right to win football matches and we didn’t do that first half.

“We were very naive in possession and out of it. Credit to Stowmarket, they were on the front foot, quite aggressive and we didn’t deal with it well.

“We’ve made fundamental errors for all of the goals. The free-kick is a silly foul to give away and the other two are poor defensively.

“It was a bit better in the second half but ultimately we were a bit toothless and the game was done.”

Chenery also feels that his team may need to become more streetwise on their travels.

They are unbeaten in their last nine outings at the Denny Bros Stadium – split across three seasons due to pandemic-enforced abandonments.

Olly Hughes leads Bury out on Monday. Picture: Mecha Morton

But away from home the boss is keen to see a different approach.

“You play one way at home and another away – that’s the life of a football team,” he added.

“When you come away you have to dig in and get the lifeblood of football right. That’s second-ball possession, being aggressive on the pitch and putting the ball into good areas.

“Almost every time you give the other team a three-goal headstart, you’re not going to come back, especially away from home.”

Tomorrow, Bury will return to home comforts when they play host to lower-league Norwich United in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup (3pm).

“We’ve always been good at reacting (to defeats),” said Chenery.

“We’ll get the ball down, make the pitch big and hopefully play some good football.

“It’s always about what you can do after a setback and we’ve got good players, they know what is needed.”

Should Bury play out a draw with Norwich United, the replay will take place at Plantation Park on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, last weekend Bury picked up their first three points of the new Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign by overcoming visiting Hullbridge Sports 3-2.

All of the goals came in the second half at Ram Meadow, where Bury fell behind before they responded via Olly Hughes, Cemal Ramadan (penalty) and Will Gardner.

Hullbridge’s Brad Russell notched a second goal of the game 10 minutes from time to set up a nervy finish, but the hosts held out.

