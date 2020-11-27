They may have had a hectic restart schedule imposed on them but you won’t hear Walsham-le-Willows manager Trevor Collins or his players complaining.

After the government gave the green light for non-elite sport to return from next Wednesday, The Willows will face a testing run of three games in eight days after their month enforced break.

The hectic schedule has arisen after the FA informed clubs last Friday that outstanding FA Vase fixtures, originally scheduled to take place in November, must now take place a week tomorrow.

Walsham-le-Willows manager Trevor Collins (left) and his assistant Trevor Newman are not concerned about their hectic schedule after lockdownPicture: Mecha Morton

But Walsham had already decided to arrange a midweek match on December 8, taking up the the Thurlow Nunn League’s offer for clubs to start earlier than the mandatory restart of December 12 if they wished.

It leaves Collins’ side with a trip to west London on December 5, to face North Greenford United in the FA Vase second round proper before a trip to FC Clacton in the league three days later. Ely City will then visit them three days after that.

“We looked at the fixtures in the weeks leading up to Christmas and we did originally have a game on the Tuesday or the Wednesday (December 8/9) but Woodbridge didn’t want to start until the 12th.

Charlie Norman celebrates scoring against Hoddesdon Town in Walsham’s last game, a 5-1 FA Vase victory on October 31Picture: Mark Bullimore

“I was conscious that we could get caught behind again and we don’t know really what’s going to happen in January – whether we will go into another lockdown straight into the new year – So I thought it was probably best we get in as many games as possible.

“And then, of course, the FA Vase game was on the fifth.

“It is what it is and we have got to try and crack on with it really.”

He said with the players chomping at the bit to play, it is not a bad thing.

“They are desperate to get back,” he said. “They have been training quite hard and they just want to get out there and play when they can.

“Numbers-wise it doesn’t concern me. We have got a lot of players at the club that can step in if needed.”

Meanwhile, Stowmarket Town and Mildenhall Town will also be in FA Vase action a week tomorrow.

Ricky Cornish’s Mildenhall will host Leighton Town looking to get revenge for their FA Cup defeat while Stowmarket, now under new manager Paul Musgrove, will be at home to Eynesbury Rovers. It will be their first game in this season’s competition, having enjoyed a club record run to the last 16 last season.

Thetford Town will also restart on the same afternoon having this week announced they have arranged a Premier Division away fixture at Gorleston.

But their first home game back, on December 19, would be postponed if Walsham progressed in the Vase.

