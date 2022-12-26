The pendulum swung one way and then the other but eventually it was hosting Mildenhall Town that came out on top 4-3 from today's Boxing Day Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash with Walsham-le-Willows.

The visitors, who led 1-0 and 3-2, more than played their part in an entertaining encounter at The Riverside Stadium and will feel disappointed not to have taken something from it. They created the better of the chances in the first half, but the second-half dismissal of centre-back Karl Saffrey in bizarre circumstances ultimately proved to be the game-changing moment.

Walsham broke the deadlock with their first meaningful attack of note in the ninth minute. Mildenhall – missing the influence of captain Luke Butcher in the heart of the defence – allowed the ball to bounce inside the their own box and were punished by an alert Jamie Smith, who managed to direct a rising ball into the roof of the net.

Jamie Smith celebrates breaking the deadlock. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, the advantage lasted for just four minutes. Lively Mildenhall forward Tanner Call nipped in on the blindside of Jack Brame inside the Walsham box and after sharply checking back his progress was halted by the makeshift centre-back. George Bugg stepped up to take the resultant spot kick and he made no mistake with a right-footed effort that flew into the top corner.

And in the 17th minute Phil Weavers' home side edged themselves in front. Goalscorer Tatum Cartner started the move by driving forward from midfield and after Bugg's right-wing cross had been kept alive by Kieran Twinn, an advancing Cartner showed good composure to keep his shot down and pick out the bottom corner for what his first goal in Mildenhall colours.

Within 60 seconds Ryan Twinn had fluffed his lines from a golden chance to draw Walsham level, yet the away side did not have to wait too long for an equalising goal.

Tatum Cartner celebrates scoring his first goal for Mildenhall. Picture: Mecha Morton

There was 26 minutes on the clock when Henry Harvey's long throw from the right flank was allowed to bounce inside the Mildenhall area, with the ball eventually coming through for former home favourite Scott Chaplin to get the better of Josh Pope with his left-footed strike.

The pace of the game relented for the remainder of the half as both sides started to show a bit more defensively solidity, although in the first minute of stoppage time Mildenhall were made to rue failing to clear Chaplin's right-wing corner by Ryan Twinn, who turned the ball in unopposed from close range.

Mildenhall winger Kieran Twinn headed wide at the far post as the hosts made a bright start to the second half – and they were given a big boost when Walsham were reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute.

Saffrey and Call were involved in what looked to be a rather harmless tussle on the touchline when all of a sudden the Walsham defender lifted the Mildenhall frontman up and over the pitchside railings, with the referee showing no hesitation in issuing the visiting skipper with a red card.

Scott Chaplin (7) fires in an equaliser for Walsham. Picture: Mecha Morton

It took Mildenhall 12 minutes to make their numerical advantage count and get themselves level through Kieran Twinn, who stooped at the back post to divert Miles Smith's deep cross from the right beyond the reach of Steve Fenner in the Walsham goal.

Mildenhall were largely in the ascendancy from that point onwards and it appeared they had scored for a fourth time in the 71st minute through Adam Capel, but his header was ruled out for offside.

But the flag did not come to Walsham's rescue six minutes later when Capel knocked the ball into the path of Call and with time and space to pick his spot he made no mistake as the away side's backline appealed in vain.

In response Walsham substitute Joe Greenslade-Smith fizzed a dangerous pass across the face of the Mildenhall goal that would have presented a team-mate with tap-in had any of them gambled, while any hopes of a dramatic late comeback were extinguished in the third minute of time added on when Brame was handed a straight red card for a high challenge on Smith.

Mildenhall celebrate the winning goal, scored by Tanner Call. Picture: Mecha Morton

The victory, which extended Mildenhall's unbeaten run in all competitions to six outings, has moved them up to sixth, while back-to-back defeats has left Walsham 14th.

Mildenhall: Pope, Smith, Salmon (Lee 63'), Underwood, Coakley, Cartner (Robinson 63'), Connor, Capel, Bugg, Call, K Twinn (Hamer 80')

Walsham: Fenner, Harvey, Last (Greenslade-Smith 85'), Saffrey, Brame, Hubbard, Chaplin, Keylock (M Glover 61'), Smith, R Twinn (Cooper 76'), C Glover (Walton-Ross 63')

Suffolk News Man of the Match – Scott Chaplin (Walsham): In what was a frantic fixture to Walsham playmaker rarely looked ruffled. Kept the ball well for his team, worked hard and scored a good goal – a performance that did not deserve to be on the losing side.