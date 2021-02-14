A disability football team is celebrating after netting a brand new football kit thanks to the generous support of local charity GeeWizz.

Bury Town FC disability football has teamed up with the Suffolk-based charity which provides support and helps fund the provision of equipment for families living with a disability or cancer throughout East Anglia.

While grassroots football is currently suspended due to the pandemic, the members of the newly-formed football team know they will soon be kicking off in the same kit as the Bury Town first team with the well-known GeeWizz logo on the front.

Coach Robb Gannaway said: “We cannot say a big enough thank you to GeeWizz and its founder Gina Long for supporting the team in this way.

“Prior to the latest lockdown we had some great training sessions, but we needed a kit so we could play some matches in.

“The lockdown is a tough time for all grassroots players, both physically and mentally, but getting a fantastic new kit sponsored by GeeWizz has given my team a real boost.”

GeeWizz founder Gina Long MBE said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Bury Town disability football team.

“We know what an important part sport can play in helping young disabled people with confidence, teamwork and other skills that they can take into other areas of life. We are so grateful that the support from the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction has enabled us to help Bury Town FC disability football with new kit.

“We hope to support them with away match expenses and a couple of pairs of 4G football boots as soon as match play resumes.

“We can’t wait to see the team in action and cheer them on in the near future.”

