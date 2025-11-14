Thomas Brazier’s hopes of being crowned a national champion continue to burn brightly after his impressive performance last weekend.

Up against Finchley Amateur Boxing Club star Wally Smith in the quarter-finals of the National Amateur Boys & Girls Championships, the bout was regarded as being the toughest yet for the Eastgate Boxing Club fighter.

But the 18-year-old executed the gameplan to perfection to come out on top via a points decision.

Thomas Brazier is through to the semi-finals

Brazier – a multiple Eastern Counties champion – will now hope to continue his upward trajectory this weekend when he makes the long journey west to Taunton to lock horns with Kyle McGregor, of the Royal Navy, in the semi-finals.

And should the Eastgate star come through that contest, he will then head to Bridlington for the National Finals next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Eastgate was also represented on the Norfolk coast in Great Yarmouth on Saturday by Oscar Gaskin and Sonni French.

However, despite putting on spirited displays at the Hippodrome, both fighters were beaten via close decisions.