Teenager Thomas Brazier is confident he can soon step up to the senior ranks.

Eastgate Boxing Club’s Brazier enjoyed a strong run in the National Amateur Boys & Girls Championships, being edged out on points in the final by Carlisle Villa ABC fighter Thomas Moore in the under-71kg category in Bridlington, Yorkshire, earlier this month.

But the 18-year-old is refusing to be too disheartened as he looks forward to the next stages of his career.

Thomas Brazier was pleased to reach the final despite narrowly missing out on glory.

“I’m about there,” Brazier said. “Doing all this extra work with Graham Everett at Pro Box Norwich, they’re doing a lot more conditioning with me now.

“My body, obviously, is changing a lot and I’m getting stronger. I’m just keeping the work up and not stopping.

“Obviously, it’s hard because I lost the final. But at the same time, I’ve never been in a final before - I’d only hit semi-finals - so, for me, getting past the semi-final stage is an accomplishment in itself.

“The plan now is to just keep in the gym.

“I’ll try not to get too disheartened and I’ll just keep going.

“I’m going to wait until the end of the year and see if there are any more fights coming up, and get ready for the senior ranks.”

Brazier’s bout against 17-year-old Moore was a hard-fought one.

He reflected: “I thought I’d lost the first round so I knew I had to step up in the second.

“In the second round, I came out a little bit faster, but he was still on his momentum from the first round. I finished the second round stronger than he did so I thought I might have taken it.

“The final round, I feel like I won it. I just completely put it on him.

“I put everything into it. A 3-2 split, I wasn’t really too gutted with it.

“Obviously, I was a little bit upset but, at the end of the day, I was one judge away from being the national champion.”

Brazier is taking positives from his run to the final.

He said: “I’m happy with the run.

“On the final day, everything kind of went out of my head. But I boxed really well in the whole tournament and was boxing better and better.

“I didn’t disgrace myself one bit in the final.”

Brazier is optimistic everyone with Eastgate - not just him - will reap long-term rewards from his run.

“It’s only going to help improve what they do at Eastgate,” he suggested.

“If we go off my performances, looking at stuff that I’ve lacked when we look back at the fight, we’ll look back on that with everyone in the gym, rather than just me.

“Then, rather than just me getting the benefits, everyone else in the gym can.”