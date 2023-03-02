Bury Town have parted company with manager Ben Chenery by mutual consent.

The former Luton Town and Cambridge United defender had been in charge of the Blues since 2014, taking over the reins after initially joining as assistant manager two years earlier.

After finishing bottom of the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division in his first season at the helm, Chenery stabilised the club following relegation with 13th, 11th, ninth and sixth place finishes in the North Division over the next four years.

Bury Town have parted company with manager Ben Chenery Picture: Mark Westley

The following two seasons were interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with Bury occupying a play-off place in the table when both campaigns were cut short, before the Blues finished 12th in 2021/22.

Away from the league, Chenery led the Blues to a Suffolk Premier Cup final in 2017/18, losing 3-0 to Leiston, and two years ago Bury enjoyed a run to the fourth qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Tuesday night's 2-0 home defeat to Brentwood Town saw Bury slip into the bottom half of the North Division table, and extended both a winless and goalless league run to six matches.

A statement released from the club's directors this evening read: 'Following several meetings this week it has been decided that the club will go in a different direction.

'The club will use the remaining two months of the season to plan ahead so that we are in a strong position to start the 2023/24 campaign.

'We would like to thank Ben for his service to the club over the past 11 years, both with the first team and also in his position with the club’s academy partnership with West Suffolk College and Culford School which he will continue to head up alongside Joe Yaxley.

'We wish Ben every success with his future career, and he will always be welcome at Ram Meadow.

'Assistant Manager Alex Rossis and the club's remaining coaching staff will be in temporary charge for this Saturday’s Isthmian League away fixture at Basildon United.

'We hope that our supporters will continue to back the players and staff during what will be a transitional period for the club.

The club will make a statement on the vacant managers position in due course.'