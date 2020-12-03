The area's Step 3 & 4 non-league football clubs are having to digest the news they are unlikely to be able to resume their league fixtures for a bit longer, following news of the vote of the Trident League's clubs.

AFC Sudbury and Bury Town had both revealed to SuffolkNews that they had been in full favour of restarting as soon as possible, along with other Suffolk clubs, such as Felixstowe & Walton United,Needham Market, Leiston and Lowestoft Town.

But after a long and anxious wait for the news of Tuesday's vote by the 224 member clubs that make up the Pitching In-sponsored Isthmian League, Northern Premier League and Southern League, it appears to have been announced that the suspension enacted for the national lockdown will continue – subject to FA ratification.

As well as health concerns during the ongoing pandemic, club's had been vocal on their thoughts that playing on in the government's tougher regional tier system made staging games for many financially not viable.

The country's Step 3 & 4 clubs are waiting to hear when they can resume their seasons. The answer to that is still not clear, following the Trident League's statement

Of particular concern was Tier 3 clubs, numbering 75 across the 11 leagues, not being able to have any supporters attend matches, while for the for 148 clubs in Tier 2 it meant they are not able to take a secondary income from alcohol and food and drink sales, unless they operate as a restaurant with table service - and no interhousehold mixing at them - and only serving alcohol as part of 'a substantial meal'.

Although the Southern League had issued a mandatory restart date of December 12 and the Isthmian League December 19, clubs had been given permission to arrange fixtures from December 5. But it looks like those will no longer be allowed to go ahead.

A statement released on behalf of all the leagues, known collectively as The Trident Leagues, read: "The clubs in membership of the Northern Premier, Southern and Isthmian Leagues (the Trident Leagues) met earlier this week to consider the challenges and issues brought about by the reintroduction of tiers after the raising of the nationwide lockdown with effect from yesterday.

"The clubs were asked to vote on a proposition that the pause in fixtures be continued with a regular review in light of changes to the tiers and/or grants becoming available. The first review to be no later than 16th December.

Needham Market are still set to open their doors on Tuesday, when they host fellow Southern League Premier Division Central side Leiston in the Buildbase FA TrophyPicture: Mecha Morton

"The total votes cast by the 224 Clubs show a substantial number of clubs in agreement with the proposition. The matter has been considered today and is subject to comment by The FA.

A further statement will be issued in due course."

