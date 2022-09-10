Matt Bursey says there is already a special feeling in the Bury St Edmunds dressing room about what can be achieved this season.

The Wolfpack made a winning return to their Greene King IPA Haberden home on Saturday, beating North Walsham 36-27 to make it back-to-back victories in their opening two National League 2 East fixtures.

It is the first time Bury have started a campaign in rugby union's fourth tier with a pair of wins from their first two games, and captain Bursey credits his team mates for grinding out their two positive results against the Henley Hawks and North Walsham.

Bury St Edmunds captain Matt Bursey fends off the opposition during Saturday's win against North Walsham Picture: Mark Westley

"This season feels really special," Bursey said after Saturday's victory over newly promoted North Walsham.

"There's a really good core group of guys that have hung around from previous years.

"It's the first time we're getting a lot of the boys hitting 50 caps. A couple of the boys are hitting 100 caps this year as well hopefully.

Ruaraidh Williams scores the opening try for Bury St Edmunds Picture: Mark Westley

"Obviously we've got Kodie (Drury-Hawkins) coming back, so there's a lot of continuity in the team.

"There's a lot of trust and there's a lot of belief, so I think that is the difference between the new Bury and the old Bury.

"We're starting to grind out these wins. Yes, we probably dropped our standards today. I think we're a better outfit than what we portrayed today.

"But ultimately there's 26 games in the league and every week's going to be different.

"We have to react and we have to adapt. I'm really proud of the boys in the last two weeks to grind out those two wins, and today a five-point win, it's fantastic."

Bury St Edmunds director of rugby and head coach Jacob Ford watches on Picture: Mark Westley

Following the victory over North Walsham, Toby Hill, Ollie Watson, Ben Cooper and Yas Browne were all presented with their caps for reaching 50 games in the National League for Bury.

It was a hard-fought win for the Wolfpack against a side who had enjoyed back-to-back promotions over the last two seasons, and did lead their hosts 20-19 early on in the second half.

The Wolfpack had led 19-17 at the break thanks to first-half tries from Ruaraidh Williams, Shaq Meyers and Cooper, with Mike Stanway (two) and Browne then scoring tries in the last 25 minutes to continue Bury's winning start to the new campaign.

Earlier, captain Bursey had been selected to choose the playlist of songs to be played around The Greene King IPA Haberden before kick-off, a feature which will be passed around the squad during home games this season.

"I actually found it more difficult thinking about the songs I was going to play before the game than playing!" Bursey said.

"Everyone looks at your song choices and they judge you. I think I had to keep to my roots. I had a couple of Irish songs in there.

"I think it's a really awesome thing to do. Each week you get someone new to show us about them a little bit more.

"Some of the boys loved it and some of the boys went 'what's going on here?' when the songs came on!

"The Rocky Road to Dublin came on. We had four or five proper Irish songs in there. A little bit of Queen. Some old school songs. It's great."