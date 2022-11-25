Bury Town will be aiming to pick up a first win since their derby contests with Stowmarket Town resumed when the neighbours lock horns at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Following the Old Gold & Blacks’ promotion into the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division in 2021, the two teams have met on three occasions, with Stowmarket triumphing twice and last Christmas’ festive fixture ended level at one goal apiece.

But while their recent record in the fixture is not overly positive, the seventh-placed Blues do take some momentum with them into this encounter after last weekend’s 2-1 victory at Great Wakering Rovers made it three wins in a row for Ben Chenery’s men.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery. Picture: Mecha Morton

It is also a match up between the division’s two best defences, with Bury having shipped a league-low nine goals and Stowmarket, who are in sixth position, just one more.

Chenery said: “I said previously we made big changes in the summer and that was always going to take some time.

“There was a spell earlier in the season where we drew games we should have won and lost games we should have drawn, but it feels like it’s been coming together in recent weeks.

“We’re showing some really good resilience, which is not something you could always say about my teams because we’re normally expansive and like to get on the front foot.

“But we’ve got the best defensive record in the league and that’s been one of the big highlights of our season so far.

“It’s given us a platform to go and win the games we’ve been winning recently.”

And on this weekend’s visitors, Chenery added: “They’re a very good team with players that know how to get the job done. They manage games well as a group and they win plenty of games as well.

“It will be tough but we’re aware we’ve not beaten them. As our neighbours it’s a big game for the fans, they’ll be wanting to beat them for sure.

“But without trying to sound boring we’ve just got to try to keep our good run going because this is the start of a very tough run of fixtures for us.”

One player that will give Bury plenty of belief going into the game is talisman Cemal Ramadan.

Much has been said and written about the striker’s goalscoring exploits in recent seasons, but he has been in a particularly rich vein of form in front of goal of late.

His goal at Wakering last weekend took his tally to six in Bury’s last four outings, while he has 12 in the league for the campaign – only AFC Sudbury’s Nnamdi Nwachuku has bagged more.

“You have to applaud his consistency over the last few seasons,” said Chenery. “He just has this innate talent to position himself in the right position in the box and it’s served him so well.

“He’s one of those that just comes alive in the 18-yard box.

“His record is a real credit to him and while I’d like to be able to take the pressure off him, he seems to thrive on it. Cemal is so vital to us because scoring goals is the hardest thing to do in football.”