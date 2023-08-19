Bury Town assistant manager Paul Musgrove says they will give today’s visiting Emirates FA Cup opponents Wroxham ‘full respect’ as they look to continue their progress in the competition off the back of an opening day league win.

Playing in their first match of their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign in front of their own fans last Saturday, Cole Skuse’s Blues came away with a 2-1 victory over Brentwood Town.

Bury took the lead mid-way through the first half thanks to a goal from Cemel Ramadan and only minutes after half-time, the home side doubled their advantage after fellow forward Luke Brown found the back of the net.

Ed Upson, who was missing from the Bury Town squad last Saturday, should be fit to return from injury, Paul Musgrove has said Picture: Mecha Morton

Brentwood managed to pulled back what only proved to be a consolation goal when George Craddock scored in the 89th minute but Bury held on to make the perfect start.

Ahead of this afternoon’s FA Cup preliminary round tie (3pm) Musgrove said: "I’m looking forward to this Saturday. We’ve played Wroxham many times and they’re a very good footballing team.

“We come with full respect for them and we’ll have to dig in, keep to the principles of how we want to play and hopefully we can come out with another positive result.

Bury Town’s supporters have already seen their side progress past Biggleswade United in this season’s Emirates FA Cup Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’re not reading anything into the fact they lost their first game of the season as teams are still finding their feet. They want a cup run like everyone else.

“All of us here are in good spirits and we were really pleased with our performance at the weekend.”

Tomorrow’s opponents Wroxham, also in Bury’s division, lost their first game of the campaign away at East Thurrock United 2-0.

Musgrove hopes to have former professional Ed Upson and Josh Curry at least back on the bench today, following injury issues while Joe White is said to be ‘at least another two weeks away’ with fellow defender Will Gardner ‘probably another three to four weeks away’.

Stowmarket Town’s Greens Meadow will host Potton United in the FA Cup this afternoon Picture: Richard Marsham

Meanwhile, Greens Meadow will also be bouncing when Stowmarket Town play host to Potton United in their entry game to the FA Cup (3pm).

However, the Old Gold & Blacks’ fans were left disappointed on the opening game of the season, after new manager Richard Wilkins’ rebuilt side lost 1-0 at home to Heybridge Swifts last weekend.

It was late heartbreak for Stowmarket after, having kept the score at 0-0 for so long, Zach Gayfer put the ball into his own net to the delight of the Heybridge Swift travelling support on the opening day.

Ollie Canfer in action for Stowmarket Town in their league opener Picture: Richard Marsham

Their opposition this afternoon, Potton United, play in the Spartan South Midlands Football League Premier Division and qualified for the preliminary round of the world’s oldest and most famous domestic cup competition, after beating Desbrough Town 5-4 on penalties.

In the league they have played twice already, losing away to Shefford Town & Campton on the opening day 2-1 and defeating London Lions 1-0 at home on Saturday.

‘Battle of the Bases’ at The Riverside

Elsewhere, Lakenheath manager Trevor Collins has called for his side to ‘make even more history’ ahead of their ‘battle of the bases’ Emirates FA Cup tie at local rivals Mildenhall Town later (3pm).

In what is only the village club’s third ever season in the world’s oldest and most famous domestic cup competition – since their elevation to Step 5 of the non-league pyramid in 2021/22 – they are bidding to make it through two rounds for the first time in one campaign.

It comes in the wake of the shock departure of promotion and cup-winning manager Ben Cowling this week - who had started the season as joint boss alongside Collins, the latter who had joined his management team as his assistant at the back end of last season, following his spell managing Walsham-le-Willows.

The pair had already overseen two matches together in this season’s FA Cup, having overcome equivalent level Godmanchester Rovers 5-3 in a replay in Cambridgeshire, after a 2-2 draw at The Pit.

Of this afternoon’s, which will see him in the dugout with first-team coach Ian Miller, Collins said: “The whole club are looking forward to the game and with it being against Mildenhall it’s going to be a good local derby.

“Phil Weavers (Mildnenhall manager) has put together a really good side there but we hope we can put in a good performance and make even more history.”

Collins also enjoyed Weavers’ description of the tie to the Free Press last week, declaring it as ‘the battle of the bases’ due to the military stations in both the areas they represent.

He added: “I think there is an understandable rivalry because there are a lot of players who have played for both clubs with it being just down the road, but I see it as a healthy rivalry.

“I know Phil and get along with him really well so there is a mutual respect between us.”

Lakenheath will go into the tie buoyed by their perfect start to their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign, with Tuesday’s 5-0 home win against Soham Town Rangers making it three wins from three.

Luke Young bagged a brace with Casey Phillips, Kaine Manels and Ryan Taylor also getting on the scoresheet. It came off the back of Saturday’s 3-0 win at Hadleigh United, with Heath’s goals coming from Ross Bailey, Kaine Manels and Thomas Thulburn.

“I am fairly pleased with what I’ve seen so far,” said Collins of their start.

“We didn’t have a particularly good pre-season but that didn’t worry us too much as lots of teams have good pre-seasons but struggle as soon as the season starts.

“We knew what we had to work on and we know there are still lots of areas we need to improve. I don’t think we will be 100 per cent where we should be for a short while yet but I’m hoping when we’ve reached that point we can kick-on for the rest of the season.”

Collins is happy with how they have recruited this summer. They have welcomed defender Karl Saffery and midfielder Matt Collins as well as highly-rated striker Jamie Smith, who all previously worked under the former at Walsham-le-Willows before he came across to Heath towards the end of last season, initially as assistant manager.

At the same time the majority of last season’s squad, which achieved a fifth-placed finish – their best at Step 5 – have remained.

To progress this weekend, Lakenheath will have to breakdown a resolute Mildenhall defence which has not conceded a single goal across three games in all competitions so far this season.

A brace from Jarid Robson alongside goals form Callum Anderson and Tanner Call ensured a comfortable 4-0 victory at home to Sheringham last Saturday.

They were scheduled to travel to Newmarket Town for another local derby on Tuesday but managed to agree to postpone the match until Tuesday, October 17.

In contrast to Heath, Mildenhall have featured in the FA Cup continuously for the past 24 seasons with their debut 2000/01 campaign seeing the Recreation Way outfit reach the third qualifying round, still the furthest they have progressed.