Bury Town manager Ben Chenery believes there are plenty of positives to take out of a narrow defeat at leaders AFC Sudbury as they look to bounce back in Monday’s home game with Lowestoft Town (1pm).

The Blues lie 10th in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division and six points off the play-off zone following a 2-1 defeat at west Suffolk rivals Sudbury on Tuesday.

But they have the chance to close the gap to current fourth-placed side Lowestoft to three points with a victory back on home turf in their first game of 2023.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery was encouraged with what he saw from his side at leaders AFC Sudbury Picture: Mark Westley

And having seen his side fall not far short on the scoreboard at the leaders, with Cemal Ramadan quickly replying to former Bury frontman Josh Mayhew’s early second-half brace, Chenery is optimistic they can do so.

“We lose by the odd goal, we’ve still got the best defensive record in the league,” he said.

“We’ve just got to be better in the final third but against a team that’s top of the league there’s not a great deal between us at all.

AFC Sudbury's Ollie Brown battles with Bury Town's Ipswich Town loanee Ashley Boatswain who was making his Blues denut Picture: Neil Dady (61557211)

“Between the two teams they obviously found a way of winning and we didn’t.

“We gave away a really sloppy second which put them in the ascendency but there were loads of positives.

“We’re honest and we’re a group who like to run. We have a nice structure to how we do things and we’ll look forward to getting back to Ram Meadow against Lowestoft.

“I think we’ll see a different side to us there.”

Lee Watkins returned from an injury which had kept him sidelined since November 12 at AFC Sudbury on Tuesday Picture: Neil Dady

Jamie Godbold’s Trawlerboys ended a long stay above the fourth tier of non-league after finishing bottom of the Southern League Premier Division Central last term.

It means you have to go back to the 2014/15 campaign, Bury’s final season in the Isthmian League Premier Division, for the last league fixtures between the sides.

There have been county cup meetings, however, with Lowestoft progressing past a depleted Bury side in the semi-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup 2-0 at Felixstowe & Walton United FC in September 2020.

And Bury boss Chenery is looking forward to re-igniting their rivalry.

He said: “Bury-Lowestoft was always a big derby and I think it’s fallen at the right time at new year and we look forward to playing at home on the grass.

“I think it’ll be a really good tie and we can’t wait, we want to get back to winning ways.

“We’ve had a really good run recently.

“If we go back to the Tilbury game we lost away and we really picked up from there.

“We’ve been really resilient. We go to Brentwood 0-0, we beat Heybridge Swifts we come here and lose by the odd goal to the league leaders.

“If we can win on Monday then that puts us even closer to those play-offs and we’re really looking forward to it.”

He added: “It’s going to be a really good occasion at Ram Meadow and I hope the fans come out in their droves because I think it will be a really good game.”

Ipswich Town loanee striker Ash Boatswain made what Chenery saw as a pleasing debut at Sudbury but fellow Blues professional Alfie Cutbush had to cut his impressive opening to the game short with a knee problem.

He is a doubt for Monday’s encounter along with centre-back Joe White (ankle) and attacker Cruis Nydazayo (thigh), but full-back Will Gardner could return from illness.

Reflecting on the Sudbury defeat, Chenery said: "I thought we coped really well in the first 45 minutes. Remember you're playing against a team who are top of the league and there's a reason for that.

"It's very difficult to come to Sudbury and I think the artificial pitch is a plus (for them) I believe. I thought it was quite difficult to pass it on there, it didn't really run very true.

"We blocked crosses, we were resilient in the first half and I thought we started brightly.

"It was very bitty and I thought the referee stopped the game too much in a derby, quite frankly I thought it was too much for him to be honest. I didn't think he managed it well.

"I said to the players at half-time if we don't conceded in those next 15 minutes of the second half I think we will get a positive outcome, and we didn't we gave away two sloppy goals.

"We huffed and puffed and were a bit disjointed with our possession. It wasn't fluid enough and then we took the game to then and got our goal, a great goal, and we had a little bit of play but not quite good enough today but credit to Sudbury, they're a good side."