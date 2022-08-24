It was another comfortable afternoon in the Emirates FA Cup for Bury Town against lower-league opposition as they saw off Newmarket Town 3-0 – and their manager has attributed it to their pre-season focus.

Cemal Ramadan scored twice in the 4-0 season-opening tie at Lakenheath that set up Saturday’s preliminary round clash before netting a hat-trick against a Jockeys side that played almost a half with 10 men.

His angled effort in the 13th minute had put his side ahead before the number nine diverted Charlie Johnson’s shot in six minutes before the interval, ensured he claimed the match-ball with a follow-up effort in the 52nd minute.

Ben Chenery was delighted with Saturday's comfortable FA Cup victory. Picture: Mark Westley

The game was effectively up for Newmarket ahead of that third goal though with centre-back Rob Ruddy show a straight red card in the 49th minute for an off-the-ball kick out at Cruise Nydazayo.

“It was comfortable,” said Chenery, who saw his side paired with Suffolk rivals AFC Sudbury in Monday's first qualifying round draw. “I think where we are as a group is we have worked tirelessly in pre-season out of possession. What that means is you sacrifice a bit of the in-possession stuff.

“What I would say in previous seasons we have played in the FA Cup against lower-league opposition and we look very easy on the eye and it looks very good football but we get hurt on the counter-attack and get beaten. That wasn’t the case today and that is the set-up now in terms of being very resilient.

The Bury Town players celebrate one of Cemal Ramadan's three goals. Picture: Mark Westley

“We haven’t conceded a goal yet in four games so we are making sure we’ve got that nailed and done. Now that may mean we have to sacrifice a little bit with the ball at the moment but scoring three and conceding none for me as a manager that is perfect.

“Our objective was to get into the hat for the next round and we did that.

“It was a potential one where it could have been difficult for us at home against Newmarket. Credit to them, they kept going and never gave up but I felt we were really comfortable.

“As a manager I could not see them scoring and I just felt we were in full control.”

Ramadan, who has been carrying the armband in Ollie Fenn’s absence due to his wedding and honeymoon, took his tally for the season to six goals in four games.

And Chenery is delighted to have a player like Ramadan in his side, despite some calls for him to change his number nine’s approach.

He said: “I have many people say Cemal needs to run and work harder and run the channels. Why? Why?

“With the greatest respect to Olly Hughes he ran the channels and all over the pitch and scored four goals last season, Cemal got 20-plus.

“He is great at what he does and everyone needs a goalscorer. He has been fantastic for this football club.

“He probably only had three chances and scored three but you need that.

“You need a great foundation as a group defensive and they all worked so hard but then you need someone with the quality.

“Like they always say, you can have many people who can carry the piano but not many that can play it, and is certainly one that can play it, him and Ryan Horne I thought were both good today.”