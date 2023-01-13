Bury Town manager Ben Chenery believes a play-off place is far from slipping out of sight for his side as they look to get back to winning ways at home to in-form Wroxham tomorrow (3pm).

A 3-1 defeat against title-chasing Hashtag United at Bowers & Pitsea FC on Saturday saw the gap to the top five in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division reach nine points. The Blues have also played a game more than the closely-bunched sides occupying fourth to sixth spots.

A waterlogged pitch saw them miss the opportunity to close the gap at sixth-placed Felixstowe & Walton United on Tuesday.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery on the touchline Picture: Mecha Morton

But despite only picking up five points from their last six matches, Chenery is confident they have it within them to go on a run to get themselves back in the mix.

“One hundred per cent,” he said.

“Look, the league has been quite strange really, you seem to have a block of games, and lot’s of teams are going to go through it now, where you play the top six or seven.

“We’re coming into a period of time where I don’t think the games are going to be as demanding as we’ve had recently.

Nico Valentine, in action at Bury Town in a friendly with Ipswich Town in July 2021, has signed on a month's loan deal Picture: Mecha Morton

“I think we’ve had a really tough run and then we come back to that tough run in late March-April.

“So other teams are going to go through a tough period like we have done.

“Five of our last six games have been playing the top six teams.

“If you think about it we’ve beaten Heybridge who are fourth, drew with Lowestoft who were third or fourth and losing to Sudbury and Hashtag is not disastrous by any means.

“We’ve beat Hashtag this season and they’ve beat us, so we’re neutral with them.

“It’s just Sudbury who are a really good side and I think will do well.

“I think we’re exactly where we need to be and it’s going to be an exciting eight weeks for sure.”

Bury trailed 2-0 at the interval on Saturday after finishes from Alex Teniola and Jermaine Francis with Charlie Woods making several good saves.

Max Cornhill converted a cross five minutes into the second half to extend the hosts’ advantage.

But the Blues did manage to get one back three minutes later with Ipswich Town loanee Nico Valentine fighting his way past defender and goalkeeper to score on his debut.

The 17-year-old has been signed prior to the match in the wake of Shaun Avis departing to former club Lakenheath and fellow Ipswich loanee striker Ash Boatswain suffering a back injury.

“We were going to bring in Nico anyway along with Ash and this is how it’s happened,” said Chenery.

“Shaun left and then Ashley got injured and Cruis (Nydazayo) was suspended for Tuesday.”

He added: “He’s another really positive addition from Ipswich Town and Dean Wright the academy manager there has been excellent in trusting me with his young talented footballers.

“Nico is one that has come to us and adapted really well to something he’s not experienced before.

“I thought he grew into the game and his goal was borne out of not giving up on something and that’s what he did all afternoon.”

Chenery is set to be without five players for tomorrow’s home game.

He revealed Boastwain’s injury is thought to be more of a long-term issue while fellow Town loanee Alfie Cutbush (knee) is still another week from being available.

Nydazayo will serve his one-game suspension tomorrow while captain Ollie Fenn (calf) and Carlos Edwards (hamstring) are ruled out but Joe White (ankle) is set to return to the defence.

Wroxham lie 12th in the table but have won their last four games and are unbeaten in their last eight (five wins).

“They have been excellent,” said Chenery.

“We played Wroxham away and drew 0-0 (August) and I felt we should have won but they are an honest team with their management and they’ve done really well recently.

“They will be tough opponents but we’re pleased to be at home of course and look, we expect to go out at Ram Meadow and start now to put a really good run together in the next seven or eight games.”