Bury Town may go into tomorrow’s visit of Romford (3pm) having tasted their first back-to-back Pitching In Isthmian League North Division defeats of the season – but manager Ben Chenery is far from concerned.

With no game last weekend, the Blues followed up the previous Saturday’s 5-1 home defeat to leaders Canvey Island with a 2-1 loss at fellow higher-fliers Dereham Town on Tuesday.

But the performances in those games, coming on the back of a 2-0 victory at promotion hopefuls Maldon & Tiptree, as well as a run against sides further down the table, has left him feeling sanguine.

Bury boss Ben Chenery has been pleased with the performances during recent back-to-back defeats. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Football is all about tests and challenges and that is why we play it,” Chenery said. “On the balance of the second half on Tuesday we should have won it.

“If it was a boxing match it would have been stopped, but credit to them they managed to hold on.

“Even the Canvey game was a really strange one. All the statistics on that game tell you something different and in the end they were just really clinical.

“You have to have the ability to bounce back, especially when you’ve lost a few games.

“But after the way we’ve been playing it is not a team or manager going into a game low on confidence that are looking nervously over our shoulders.

“We’ve just been to a team that are second in the league and put them to the sword in the second half but didn’t manage to get our rewards.

“We are in good spirits and we cannot wait for Saturday now.”

Captain Ollie Fenn was red carded on his return from injury at Dereham Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

With Bury having dropped to ninth in the table but only two points off the top five, Chenery knows a few positive results can have a big effect.

“We want to put points back on the board, of course, but as long as the performances continue to be high, like they have been, we will be fine,” he said.

“We will not be agonising over results, if you get the performances right the results will come.”

At Aldiss Park on Tuesday, Shaun Bammant’s heavily deflected 22nd minute strike was added to by Rossi Jarvis just after the half-hour mark after Bury failed to clear a free kick.

Taylor Hastings’ header following a corner halved the deficit for Bury going into half-time.

But despite a barrage of chances for the visitors, including Cemal Ramadan seeing an effort come back off the post, the goal they craved did not come.

And the Blues ended the game with 10 men after captain Ollie Fenn, on his first outing this term having been injured, received a second yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Tomorrow’s opponents Romford have only won three times this season. But they followed up a 2-0 home victory over Stowmarket Town with only a stoppage-time goal denying them another three points in a 2-2 draw at Hullbridge Sports the Saturday before last.

And Chenery will certainly not be underestimating them, having played out a 2-2 home draw with them last season.

“Every team is capable in this league, this year,” he said.

“I believe it is as strong as it has ever been and probably the strongest Step 4 league in the country.”

Chenery will have to contend with depleted options for the game with Ipswich Town loanees Zak Bradshaw (back) and Gerard Buabo (foot) injured while Jesse Nwabueze is unavailable. Baris Altintop also looks likely to be unavailable again while Joe White (groin) is doubtful and Fenn is set to serve his suspension.

