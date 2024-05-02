Despite their promotion dream heartbreakingly ending in extra-time in their play-off semi-final, Bury Town boss Cole Skuse was able to reflect with pride on the journey the club has undertaken this season.

After Saturday’s 2-1 comeback victory at Redbridge – with early second-half goals from Ollie Canfer and Cemal Ramadan – saw them rise to second in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table they went into Tuesday’s tie with Brentwood Town knowing that a home final would be waiting for them.

But the fifth-placed side, who finished just two points behind them in the table, proved a very tough nut to crack. And neither side were able to break the deadlock over 90 minutes, despite each having efforts cleared off the line and Bury also rattling the post and crossbar in a flurry of first-half chances.

Bury boss Cole Skuse addresses his players ahead of extra-time

Extra-time was a different story though with former AFC Sudbury Academy striker Mekhi McKenzie firing home from a fine Andrew Freeman pass into the area five minutes in, via a deflection off Lewis O’Malley.

Bury, who had certainly not been at their best across the night, were able to rouse the 1,000-strong crowd five minutes later though with Ryan Jolland’s heavily deflected shot from outside the area which trickled in.

But they fell behind again five minutes into the second period of extra-time after a magical bending effort from substitute Daniel Agyakwa, and this time there was to be no way back for Skuses’ Blues.

Ollie Canfer reacts to Bury’s extra-time defeat at the full-time whistle against Brentwood Town Pictures: Neil Dady

The final nail in their promotion coffin came in the dying seconds as the Essex side broke from a long throw-in and with goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith caught in the wrong half, Shad Ngandu won a race to a long ball ahead of substitute Joe Carroll to roll into an unguarded net.

But far from being left in the depths of despair, as he had expected to be, Skuse was able to see a bigger, brighter picture from his first season in management, that had recovered from a rocky start with one defeat in 25 heading into the tie as they had soared up the table, finishing just four points off champions Lowestoft Town.

"Look, I've given out a spiel in the changing rooms afterwards which I appreciate may have fell on deaf ears because the lads are absolutely gutted,” said the former Bristol City and Ipswich Town midfielder.

"Ultimately a disappointing evening but look, throughout my whole life I've been told to squeeze as many positives out of negative situations (as I can).

Cemal Ramadan stabs the ball goalwards, only to be denied by the goalkeeper

"The turnaround we've had as a group, as a football club from the moment we came in, it was a big challenge but to restructure a group and the way they've conducted themselves, even this evening, and apply themselves throughout the season, they've been absolutely golden to work with.

"And we just couldn't get the job done this evening.

"We knew coming into the game that Brentwood are what they are, they are effective at what they do.

"And it's just a really disappointing evening but look, I'm so proud of the football club, not just the group of players, but the football club as a whole have been so supportive and made our journey as smooth as it can be.

"So overall I'm trying to squeeze as many positives out of negative because it's been a long journey and a real successful journey in many ways for the football club."

He added: "Look, I'm immensely proud, I'm surprising myself that I'm not beat up as I thought I may be, because I'm full of pride.

"The impact that the group and the club have had, not just on me as an individual, but my kids as well. My kids absolutely love coming across here, they are big Bury fans now.

"I can only owe the players and the club a massive thank you."

And Skuse felt his side deserved more than they got from Tuesday’s semi-final.

He said: "We started really brightly, had some real good chances, real good chances early.

"We sort of drove the tempo in the first half, we played off a structure we had in place, and as the game goes on and develops and the minutes eek away you can sense a bit of anxiousness.

"I've been in these positions and you don't want to be the one that makes that mistake or creates that little pocket of opportunity for the opposition.

"So you get it, you get the emotions, the wraparound to the whole fixture. But on the whole I thought we were the better side.

"We played some really good stuff. But like I say, Brentwood are what they are, they do what they do very effectively and credit to them and we wish them all the best going forward."

Asked about his side being kept out four times in one frantic passage of play towards the end of the first half, with Max Maughn hitting the post, Luke Brown the bar and a save and Ed Upson denied by a goal-line clearance, he said: “You're half thinking come on, don't let that be a reflection of the whole evening because it was freak.

“The fact it never crossed the line, you have to give a huge amount of credit to the goalkeeper and their defender, it was a hell of a block on the line.

"But yes, you're thinking how has that not gone in?

"It's hit the bar, the post, the defender on the line, the goalie, but again, a great bit of play that created that chance but you have to give credit to them."

And with his Saturday now free, Skuse is hoping to see his former club Ipswich complete a fairytale return to the Premier League at Portman Road, needing just one point against all-but-relegated Huddersfield Town (12.30pm) to guarantee automatic promotion.

"Yes, fortunately we're a host family so at the annexe at our house we have a couple of the under-23s' boys,” he said.

"As a host family we're entitled to a couple of tickets and now unfortunately my weekend is free I'll be trying my utmost to get down to Portman Road."