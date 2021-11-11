After seeing star defender Baris Altintop realise his professional dream with King’s Lynn Town this week, Bury Town manager Ben Chenery says he is in no rush to head into the transfer market.

Instead, the Blues boss has revealed he will give those already in his squad a chance to win the recently-turned 21-year-old’s centre-back shirt.

“Firstly, I am pleased for Baris as he is a lad who wanted to play full-time football and when players come to us they know that is a possibility,” he said.

“At Bury Town we play a vibrant brand of football that brings football clubs to come and look at the talent we have.

“I’m really pleased for him and I hope he will go from strength to strength.

“He has left us with a situation where one of our best centre-halves is not with us but Ollie Fenn has just come back from injury and obviously Taylor Hastings, Joe Hood and Joe White can play there.

“We have a position available at the club in many respects but over the next few weeks there will be plenty of opportunities for people to stake their claim for that position and I hope they take it.

“There is no rush from me to have to go out and find another centre-half.”

Altintop had joined Bury from AFC Sudbury’s academy on a two-year deal in July 2020.

The third-from-bottom Linnets and Bury were able to agree a compensation package, mainly comprising of potential add-ons, should he progress further in the pro game.

Due to a Covid-19 shortened first campaign Altintop leaves Bury having made 23 appearances from a possible 26. The player, who also had a trial at Wigan Athletic during pre-season, has penned a contract until June 2023.

Chenery said: “I just feel pleased I could play some role in his development in terms of myself having been a centre-half and being able to pass on my knowledge to him and make him a better player. But look, he has a long way to go and he knows that.

“He is going to a really good football club in King’s Lynn and they will obviously continue his development.”

Altintop, who grew up in Helmingham, near Needham Market, posted on Twitter: “I just want to say a massive thank you to @BuryTownFC for helping me on to my next step.

“It’s been a pleasure. The fans have been brill, thanks to chairman/management/and most of all the players, (I’m) ready for the next chapter.”

With Altintop not in the squad for the second game running at the weekend, an 80th-minute strike from Cemal Ramadan, his second of the game, saw Bury reply to back-to-back defeats with a 2-1 home success against Romford.

Chenery, who was pleased with the character and resilience the players displayed, is hoping it can be the start of a winning run by backing it up at mid-table Hashtag United on Saturday (3pm), who play at Bowers & Pitsea’s Len Salmon Stadium.

“I said to the players the league is crying out for someone to put a run of five or six results together,” he said.

“It comes with its own set of problems with an artificial surface and I am not a massive fan of them, so we will have to deal with that of course. But we should be going there looking to win the game, and the bare minimum for me is to make sure you don’t lose.”

Bury are ninth in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table, now two points from the play-off positions.

Captain Fenn will serve his one-match suspension this weekend but Ipswich Town loanee defender Zak Bradshaw is back fit following injury.

Their other loan players from the League One club will still be missing though with Gerard Buabo set to return to training on Monday, while Jesse Nwabueze is still recovering from illness.

