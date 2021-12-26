Bury Town’s players will certainly be out to turn the tables on league leading Stowmarket Town when they end an unwanted break at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium tomorrow (1pm).

The Old Gold & Blacks inflicted a painful 3-0 defeat on the Blues on their first league meeting in 16 years on August 30.

It was a sign that the newly-promoted side were more than capable of mixing it with the best in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Stowmarket Town and Bury Town are set to play for further local bragging rights again on Monday Picture: Mecha Morton

And Bury boss Ben Chenery is not surprised to see them sitting top of the tree at Christmas, following both sides seeing games called off at the weekend – a waterlogged pitch stopping the Blues going to Hullbridge Sports and Covid issues calling off Stow’s home game with Maldon & Tiptree.

He said: “It was disappointing we lost 3-0 there but even following the game I did say to people close to me they are a good side.

“We were away from home and they played the pitch, which is a bit narrow, really well and we couldn’t get a lot of width.

Ross Crane has joined Zak Bradshaw in extending his stay with Bury from Ipswich Town Picture: Mecha Morton

“But all credit to them as they were better than us. You walk away from that and we have to be honest, we weren’t good enough.

“Yes, we didn’t play well but I always felt Stowmarket would be in and around it.

“They are full of a lot of experience and they are a good side.

“Of course, being just down the road we want to (now) put on a better performance for supporters of our football club.

Jesse Nwabueze was on loan at Bury Town from Ipswich in October and is now set to line up against them with Stowmarket Picture: Mecha Morton

“It will be like a real cup tie and we are at home so we want to play like the home team, of course. But I know how tough it will be and I think it will be a great game of football.

“It being Christmas time and the pitch being heavy will all add to it as we’ll have to go back to showing our resilience and I hope people will turn out in their droves to support it.”

Unlike Paul Musgrove’s Stow side, who have won their last four and seven of their last eight (one draw), Chenery’s side find themselves 11th after a run of only one win in their last five (two draws). It leaves them seven points off the play-off positions with a game in hand on fifth-placed Grays Athletic.

There is good news for Blues fans heading into the fixture though with the club having managed to extend Ross Crane’s loan from Ipswich Town by a further month.

“He is very impactful is Ross, which we need and he gives us balance,” said Chenery, who currently has no injury issues to contend with.

Meanwhile, one new interesting sub-plot to the derby game will be fellow Ipswich Town loan midfielder Jesse Nwabueze returning to Ram Meadow in the away dressing

room.