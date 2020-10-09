Ahead of a big week of home league and FA Cup matches, manager Ben Chenery has hailed Bury Town’s fans for the buzz they have helped to create – saying it has driven his side on during their strong start.

If the late fog abandoned 5-0 victory over Witham Town was to be awarded to them – with the Isthmian League yet to decide – the Blues have racked up six wins from their opening six fixtures in all competitions in 2021/22.

Their only defeat since returning from the coronavirus lockdown was a held over 2019/20 Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final against higher-league Lowestoft Town.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery gives the thumbs up during Bury Town's 4-1 victory over Waltham Abbey in the FA Cup. Picture: Neil Dady

The side appears to have found another level at their Ram Meadow base, where they have been roared on by pandemic-restricted 400 capacity sellout crowds in all three matches so far.

Tickets for Tuesday’s Emirates FA Cup third qualifying round tie against higher-league Nuneaton Borough (7.45pm) were all gone within two hours of going on sale this week. Likewise, tomorrow’s Pitching In Isthmian League North Division clash with Dereham Town were all gone on Tuesday.

And following their 4-1 victory against Waltham Abbey in the FA Cup on Saturday, manager Ben Chenery is hoping they can continue to repay the faith shown in them by continuing their flying start.

The scene at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium just before kick-off between Bury Town and Waltham Abbey in the Emirates FA Cup. Picture: Russell Claydon

“I have been blown away by the support of the supporters who have been fantastic,” he said.

“They have backed us by continually buying up the tickets, creating a buzz and making it a great atmosphere for us to perform in.

“The players and I have really noticed it and thank them wholeheartedly for it.

“They have helped turn Ram Meadow into a fortress and helped the club to move forwards.”

While the side are focused on winning what is only their third league game tomorrow, including their abandoned game, Monday’s FA Cup draw handing them another home tie against higher-league opposition has certainly created some further excitement.

“I am really pleased to be at home. It is huge for us, especially with it being on a Tuesday evening with the travelling etc,” said Chenery of what is their first appearance at this stage of the competition for eight years.

“I am very pleased but extremely mindful it is against a very good Nuneaton team and we will be under no illusions how difficult it will be.

“But having the home tie is an advantage for us. There will be a great atmosphere behind us under the lights at Ram Meadow and I think it is actually one of the ties of the round.”

The Warwickshire-based Southern League Premier Central side – who play in Needham Market’s division now after dropping down the pyramid – have a rich history in the famous old competition. They knocked out Swansea City before taking Bournemouth to a replay in 1993/94 and also took Stoke City (2000/01) and Middlesbrough to replays (2005/06).

Tomorrow’s opponents Dereham, meanwhile, top the early table with seven points from their opening five matches, including two wins. They drew 0-0 at home to Histon on Tuesday and are unbeaten in three matches with wins against Heybridge Swifts (3-0 A) and Cambridge City (1-0 H).

Bury’s central defender Baris Altintop should be recovered from the thigh strain which saw him have to leave the field on Saturday.