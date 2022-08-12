Bury Town manager Ben Chenery heads into tomorrow's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division opener at home to Hashtag United (3pm) confident his much changed side can deliver a much more positive campaign – and hopefully end it with promotion.

The Blues had their lowest finish since their since campaign since being relegated back to Step 4, when they came 13th in 2015/16, last term by ending in a hugely disappointing lower-half 12th spot.

Their points-per-game tally was responsible for seeing them handed an early start to their campaign with a first FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round tie in 18 years – and only the third time in the club’s long history.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery on the touchline at Lakenheath last Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

But with a major summer rebuild have taken place at the Ram Meadow club – with no less than nine new players coming in and some long-serving players moving on – they passed their first test with flying colours in registering a pleasing 4-0 win in the tie at Lakenheath last weekend.

And their manager, who like his Stowmarket Town counterpart believes there will be fierce competition for promotion in 2022/23, is feeling confident there will be no repeat of last term.

"I'm really optimistic in terms of moving on from last season, predominantly due to the new personnel brought into the football club, the biggest changes we've had, so that's given us a different atmosphere and look in training and on the pitch," he said, "so we're really looking forward to it as a group and as a football club.

Midfielder Lee Watkins, right, is one of the nine new signings at Bury Town having come across from St Neots Town Picture: Richard Marsham

"I'm very aware that the league is the strongest its ever been, I believe. I think there are some strong squads in the league and it will be really tough.

"But look, we are always looking to push into those play-off spots, that is my job and that is what we are looking to do as a group.

"I think we will go quietly about our business, of course. We're just focusing on making sure we start well in those early six weeks, making sure we can get a good run together even though we've got a new squad that may take a little bit of time to get to grips with how we need to play and what is expected.

"But look, they are a good group, a hungry group that have lots of running in their legs and we're looking forward to starting on Saturday.

Cruise Nydazayo is back at Bury Town for a second spell and scored from 25 yards at Lakenheath in a standout display Picture: Richard Marsham

"It will be a tough game, they all will be but we are certainly looking to push into those play-off spots this season and have a real positive season."

Asked about who he thought would be the main contenders for promotion he said: "I think it is always difficult to predict that. After the first 10 games you get a feel of where teams are in terms of their performances and results but it s a long haul, of course.

"I think it is a hard one to call and it's going to be difficult. I think there are some Essex clubs in Brentwood and Grays are strong as well as Tilbury and you've got the clubs in Suffolk that I think are all really good football clubs.

"I think there is going to be a lot of competitive games and a lot of teams will beat each other.

"I probably feel it won't be a huge points tally to win the league, I think there will be people taking points off each other which will be exciting for the fans and the league. I think it will be a really tough one this year."

Bury host Hashtag United at The Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium tomorrow (3pm) and Chenery know they will have to be on their game to get anything out of it.

"I think Hashtag will be a tough game, they have recruited really well," he said.

"They are a club that obviously off the pitch have a great following. I think they have a really good brand in what they are trying to do.

"They have recruited players and their squad is strong and they've steadily got better.

"I think they will be a team that will do well this season. It's a really tough opener.

"The first opening game of a season is always a tense affair and sometimes lacks a bit of quality with a lot of endeavour.

"We are under no illusions as to how tough the game will be but we'll obviously look forward to getting our boots on and getting the season under way."

Like last weekend at Lakenheath, Chenery will be without captain Ollie Fenn (unavailable), defender Joe Hood (suspended) and midfielder Ryan Jolland, who is still not ready following summer surgery on his hip.

The trio are also set to miss Tuesday's trip to newly-promoted Wroxham.

TRANSFERS:

IN:

* Lewis O’Malley (AFC Sudbury) CB/FB/CM - 20

* Max Sherlock (Stanway Rovers) CM/AM - 18

* Lee Watkins (St Neots Town) CM

* Charlie Johnson (St Neots Town) DC

* Cruise Nydazayo (Mulbarton Wanderers) ST

* Joe Yaxley (Hadleigh United) AMC (player/coach)

* Charley Barker (St Neots Town) CM

* Lewis Ridd (Ipswich Town season loan) GK

* Louis Henman-Mason (Fakenham Town) - 26

OUT (notables):

* Olly Hughes (Hadleigh United)

* Jake Chambers Shaw (travelling)

* Olly Snaith

* Ryan Stafford

* Ross Crane (loan ended, Needham Market)

* Joe Rose (loan ended, Norwich City)