Ben Chenery was left frustrated by his Bury Town side's lack of guile in the final third as they drew 1-1 at home to a Lowestoft Town side who played without a recognised goalkeeper for 71 minutes.

The Trawlerboys had been leading 1-0 in today's lunchtime kick-off in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division after Sam Johnson converted from a seventh minute corner when goalkeeper Luke Holt was sent off 19 minutes in.

The glovesman had rushed out of his penalty box after kicking a backpass straight to Ash Boatswain and cleared out the Ipswich Town loanee as he put the ball past him.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery saw his side record a 1-1 draw at home to Lowestoft Town Picture: Neil Dady

Former Bury defender Sam Nunn subsequently donned the gloves before Boatswain headed home a Carlos Edwards equaliser in the 24th minute.

However, despite seeing plenty of the ball Bury were only able to test him once more with the former Felixstowe & Walton United and Stowmarket Town pulling off a fine late save to keep out Lewis O'Malley's header.

Up the other end Lowestoft were able to get forward and create chances themselves but were not put them away while Bury were also left with 10 men in stoppage time as Cruis Nydazayo was shown a second yellow card.

Ipswich Town loanee Ash Boatswain scores a header for Bury Town to equalise against Lowestoft Town Picture: Neil Dady

The draw saw Jamie Godbold's Lowestoft drop a place in the table to fifth but remain six points ahead of Bury who stay 10th.

Chenery said: "I always think it's never easy when you play against 10.

"We got our goal quickly to go 1-1 and I think you really need to go and get the second one before they can go and get organised at half-time.

"Credit to Lowestoft, they sat behind the ball and made it hard.

Cemal Ramadan looks for attacking options for Bury Town against Lowestoft Town Picture: Neil Dady

"We just lacked a bit of creativity in the final third in terms of knowing what it looks like; the person in possession and the person running off the ball.

"It was a bit of a huffer and puffer, it really was, and that is sometimes what playing against 10 produces, a low or mid block and you've got to have a bit of creativity.

"You've got to have someone to find a way and I think players didn't do enough of that, they didn't get on one v ones and dropped their shoulders and get shots off.

"We're disappointed of course, 10 men tells us that but then with my management head on, regardless of that a point is a point, we didn't get beat.

Lowestoft Town goalkeeper Luke Holt is shown a red card for his challenge on Bury Town's Ash Boatswain, who had been through on goal Picture: Neil Dady

"It's frustrating, yes, but it was tough today and credit to Lowestoft."

While Bury's 14 goals against across 18 matches sees them boast the best defensive record in the division, their 21 goals is the lowest in the top 12.

However, Chenery is pleased with how his side have matches up against some of the best sides in the division in recent games.

"We make no secret that we have struggled to score goals this season," he said.

"But if you look at the last few games: Brentwood away, tough game, drew 0-0, beat Heybridge here (1-0) who are flying in the top five. Then we go to Sudbury, the league leaders, and lose 2-1 by the odd goal, then against Lowestoft who are in the top five we draw 1-1.

Cruis Nydazayo battles for the ball for Bury Town against Lowestoft Town Picture: Neil Dady

"So if you take away performance and look at results, you are in there.

"Certainly in terms of the goal we gave away today was really sloppy and unlike us.

"If you take Joe White out of the team it has an effect. He marshalls the defence well at set pieces.

"It was a poor goal we gave away and we know we are not blessed with goals at the minute, that is something we are working on.

"But it was just an average, bitty performance huffing and puffing but great honesty. They worked their socks off, that's for sure."

He added: "Football is all about working opportunities in the final third and having players with that guile and understanding just to be able to rock teams a little bit. The detail in the pass and get your shots off and we didn't do that well enough.

"We looked a threat at set pieces, I thought their centre-half (Travis Cole) was great heading everything and I've been there before as 10 men, you grow in stature.

"The longer it goes on the more it favours the side with 10 and I get that.

"We are very disappointed but I am long enough in the tooth to know football is football and we go to another two big games and if we come through those two well then we play some teams which we should go and beat."

One definite positive for his side was Ipswich Town loanee Boatswain opening his goal account for the club.

Chenery said: "It was a really good header and it's great for him, he's growing into it.

"I'm really pleased he got his goal and his profile is great, he's got good stature and he should be scoring goals like that.

"He's still learning the game and he's a young boy but he'll be better for the experience today."

Next up for Bury is a couple of tough-looking away fixtures in close proximity, taking on second-placed Hashtag United next Saturday (3pm) before a rearranged trip to sixth-placed Felixstowe & Walton United on the Tuesday (7.45pm).

"It will be really tough," said Chenery.

"Hashtag have improved their squad and they're spending money and well done to them and they're a good side.

"We know the 4G pitches has its perils and I'm always voiced my concern as it favours the home team.

"It'll be tough place to go and it will be really different to what the game was like today.

"Then it's Felixstowe and a local derby and they are two really big games and we've got to come through those.

"And I think we have come through this Christmas period really well in terms of our resilience and staying in games.

"It's tough that top eight, there's some good teams in there. There's some really good sides.

"There's some funny results over Christmas so it's important we didn't lose today.

"Look, with the 10 men it puts a reflection on it that it feels like a defeat but I know I will wake up tomorrow and think I've lost these games before.

"I take a lot of heart and move on but we've got to be better in the final third and the players are aware of that."

He revealed the first of the fixtures is set to come too soon for Alife Cutbush (knee) and White (ankle).