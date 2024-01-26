There may be a chasm between them in the table but Bury Town manager Cole Skuse says his side will not be caught out under-estimating Stowmarket Town when they visit for tomorrow’s local derby (3pm).

Several cuts to the budget, following donor Tom Morley’s departure, has left basement side Stow turning to youth and still searching for their first win after 22 Pitching In Isthmian League North Division matches, having collected four draws.

But some recent improved displays in tight matches since player-manager David ‘Bart’ Lorimer took over the managerial reins following Richard Wilkins’ resignation in mid-December – the latest Saturday’s 3-2 home loss to Wroxham – have given hope that elusive victory is coming.

Bury Town manager Cole Skuse saw his side return to winning ways on Tuesday Picture: Richard Marsham

And Skuse – who was pleased to see his side battle the tough conditions to see off Redbridge 2-0 at home on Tuesday after Saturday’s frozen pitch postponement away to Gorleston to leave them seventh and three points off the play-offs – will be warning his players not to take them lightly.

"They will be up for it and even the tie we had away to Stowmarket (5-0 win on September 30) they could be at least one, maybe two goals up before we went on to win the game in the manner we did,” he said.

"I know it’s a cliché in football that anyone can beat anyone but in this league I’ve seen anyone really can beat anyone.

Goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith was back in action for Bury Town on Tuesday Picture: Mark Westley

"And look, they’re in the position they don’t want to be in but Stowmarket have got threats in their side and they’ve got a good manager in place.

"So we’ll be doing our due diligence on them and our prep in the same way in which we do for everyone else as they will be a good side and they deserve the utmost of respect.

“Stowmarket will come out flying and want to get a result.

"The crowd will bring a bit more of a percentage out of certain individuals, playing in front of a decent crowd and an atmosphere, so we need to be prepped the best way we can to counter-act anything they throw at us.”

Former Stow player Ollie Canfer had fired Bury in front mid-way through the first half against Redbridge on Tuesday, converting following Cemal Ramadan’s header being saved.

It was then Ramadan who confirmed the victory from the penalty spot in the 95th minute after he was brought down when through on goal by Jack Chawner which resulted in a red card.

It came shortly after Charlie Beckwith, back in the team following a groin injury, had pulled off a fine save from a long-range strike on a largely quiet night with the Blues having been in control.

And Skuse affirmed the former Lakenheath shot-stopper as his number one, saying former Hashtag United title winner James Philp, brought in to cover him, is likely to now depart.

He said: “It’s no slant on James whose come across, I thought he did very well against Bowers (& Pitsea) but I thought it was right to put Charlie back in.

“He’s been brilliant since we signed him in what was a sticky time for the football club really but he’s also been a huge part of the run we’ve been on.

“Nothing’s set in stone yet but James may go back to (AFC) Sudbury and rejoin them now Charlie’s got his injury out of the way as we’ve obviously got (Oliver) Kellett-Green as well who’s a very, very good young up-and-coming goalkeeper.”

Bury will be looking to make it 10 games unbeaten tomorrow ahead of travelling to face fellow play-off hopefuls Maldon & Tiptree on Tuesday (7.45pm) who lie one place and two points below them.

Ryan Jolland will miss both games as he completes a four-match suspension for two red cards this term while Skuse said some knocks from Tuesday will need to be assessed.

Meanwhile, forward Santa De la Paz has been sent out on loan to Stanway Rovers to get some match fitness following an injury.