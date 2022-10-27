Bury Town boss Ben Chenery felt his injury-hit side did not get their just rewards as they conceded late to draw 2-2 at home to Hullbridge Sports.

It was a late lapse in concentration which saw the three points turn to one in a frustrating denouement for a large home crowd on Saturday, but their manager was far from left criticising his side.

The visitors had taken an early lead against the run of play via Darius Guinea’s well struck free kick but Cemal Ramadan scored twice in five minutes at the end of the first period to turn the game on its head.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery (centre) saw his side concede a late goal to draw 1-1 at home to Hullbridge Sports on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

His 13th goal in 14 appearances (eight from 10 in the league) certainly put a different complexion on the game, and it looked to be one the Blues were comfortably seeing out until two minutes from time.

A cross-cum-shot caused late panic with Charley Barker ending up hitting the ball against Emmanuel Florain with the ricochet going in off the far post.

“We deserved a lot more than that,” said Chenery.

Cemal Ramadan continued his hot streak in front of goal for Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

“It was a bizarre goal, we had opportunities to clear the ball and it ricochets in our box, hits the post and has gone in.

“Sometimes football is like that, it’s a little bit cruel at the wrong times and I think we deserved more.

“I thought the players’ attitude was first-class, to want to run and do well after going a goal down from let’s be honest, their first foray to our 18-yard-box when they get a free kick and score.

“We started very well and came back to 2-1 showing great character and we should win the game, of course we should.

Charley Barker looks to get a cross into the Hulbridge Sports box Picture: Mecha Morton

“But it is not for effort or not wanting to win, the lads were fantastic.

“Its just we’re not getting the rub of the green at the moment, you can see that and it’s a bit disappointing for us.”

Of Ramadan's hot run in front of goal continuing, he said: "It is exceptional and do you know what? He could get more. He honestly could and that probably sounds harsh.

Shaun Avis, who had a goal ruled out in the second half, looks to win the ball off the Hullbridge defence Picture: Mecha Morton

"He has had opportunities and I thought he was back to his best today, he was great and I thought the second goal was great the way he opened it up and slotted it in.

"I just need other people now to come to the table and score for us.

Ryan Jolland returned from summer surgery as a substitute in the second half Picture: Mecha Morton

"I just felt the two goals we gave away were really soft which has been uncharacteristic of us.

"But look, we will take lots of positives, if not football is a hard game and you're not assessing what you can't do but what we can do and I thought the lads were really honest today and brave in their performance."

The Blues boss went into the game against their 16th-placed opponents without Ipswich Town loanee goalkeeper Lewis Ridd who sustained whiplash in the 1-0 defeat at Tilbury, meaning Ben Mayhew stood in.

Joe Hood went off injured in the second half to add to Bury's injury woes Picture: Mecha Morton

Chenery hopes to have him the Welsh Under-19s goalkeeper back for this Saturday's home game with basement side Maldon & Tiptree (3pm) along with defender Joe Hood, who limped off early in the second half against Hullbridge.

"I thought that changed the complexion of the game a little bit," he said of having to withdraw Hood after took a knock to the leg.

"We lost our balance. He was playing really well and Carlos (Edwards) was building the play in midifeld for us and we had to put him out there, put Cruis (Nydazayo) in an unfamiliar position because we had a couple more injuries.

"Our goalkeeper Lewis Ridd was injured so we had a lot against us today.

"A lot of situations where we had to put round pegs in square holes."

Will Gardner and Max Maughn (both knee) and Joe Yaxley (hamstring) are all set to be assessed ahead of the weekend.

The point saw Bury remain ninth in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table with just one win from their last four games ahead of hosting the Jammers.

Despite their opponents having collected just a point from 10 fixtures, that coming in a goalless draw at Coggeshall last time out, Chenery will not fall into a trap of underestimating the game.

“Everything looks easy on paper but Maldon are a club that should pick up, they will have to at some point but we will enjoy playing here,” he said. “There are lots of positives, lots to work on and improve but the lads will only get better so that’s a massive plus.”