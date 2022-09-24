For Bury St Edmunds' Yasin Browne this afternoon's 38-28 win over Westcliff will live long in the memory – though for others it is likely to be one that is quickly forgotten.

The former Ireland Under-18 international got the honour of leading the Suffolk side out at the Greene King IPA Haberden as the lock clocked up his 100th appearance for The Wolfpack.

And while it ended in a bonus-point victory, to reply to Bury's 36-17 maiden defeat in National League 2 East at Tonbridge Juddians, it was far from the convincing display the home crowd had hoped for against the basement side.

Bury St Edmunds players celebrate Matt Bursey's opening try against Westcliff Picture: Richard Marsham

However, against his former club, Jacob Ford's side never trailed on the scoreboard with Matt Bursey's early try being cancelled out before a brace from Will Affleck gave them a 19-7 advantage at the interval.

Despite an early score from the returning Paddy Robinson, Bury then went to make hard work of things with Southend-based Westcliff scoring the next two to close the gap to five points at 26-21.

The home side came up with a couple of quick tries though to keep the visitors at arm's length though conceded with the last play, having been reduced to 13 men with two yellow cards.

A third victory from their four games moves Bury St Edmunds up to fourth in the table and just a point off early leaders Blackheath (three games), who they travel to next weekend.

Ford's side showed three changes with Callum Jeffrey replacing the injured Ben Cooper in the front row while Ollie Watson and Will Affleck started ahead of Craig Stevenson and Louis Martin.

The latter's late withdrawal saw re-signed Kiwi Paddy Robinson named among the replacements. Despite requiring shoulder surgery, winger Levi-Jack Roper was also included on the bench.

There was an early stoppage in play three minutes in after the referee took a knock and had to be treated for an ankle injury, though he was able to carry on.

Samir Kharbouch was among Bury St Edmunds' try scorers Picture: Richard Marsham

Bury were on the backfoot early on and did well to repel a pick-and-drive routine while Gregory Bannister put a long-range penalty wide.

But the hosts' first chance to really display their handling skills yielded the first score, Bursey arcing his run in off the right wing after being found with an inside pass from Affleck. Reed, who had help set the move in motion, added the simple conversion.

Westcliff responded well and deservedly got back on level terms before the half-hour mark.

Matt Bursey runs clear to score Bury's opening try Picture: Richard Marsham

Gregory Bannister found a gap in the Bury defence to dart in from 20 metres with the fly-half adding his own conversion.

Bury regained the lead in the 34th minute when a great cross-kick from Kodie Drury-Hawkins found Will Affleck who exchanged passes with Reed before finishing on the right-hand side for an unconverted score.

Bury St Edmunds captain Matt Bursey celebrates scoring the first try of the game against Westcliff Picture: Richard Marsham

Within three minutes Affleck was celebrating his second try, this time converted by Reed on the angle, after his dinked kick through was pounced on.

It had been a half where Bury had used their limited possession well, having had to defend for significant periods.

Captain Bursey was shown a yellow card early in the second half but Bury went on to extend their lead for the bonus point with a pushover try for Robinson, converted by Reed.

Ruaraidh Williams looks to break through as his shirt is pulled back Picture: Richard Marsham

Back up to 15, they began to have to soak up more pressure which eventually told as the visitors hit back with two converted tries.

Jack Hogarth raced on to a clever low kick from Bannister on 56, while quick hands out of the ruck less than 10 minutes later, following sustained pressure on the Bury line, saw James Rea beat a late tackle to go over.

The Essex side's hopes of a late comeback were quickly quashed though with the hosts delivering two tries in a clinical four-minute spell.

On 69 a powerful maul carried down the inside right channel with George Grigg-Pettitt taking the congratulations for getting the ball down.

Kodie Drury-Hawkins goes on a run for the home side Picture: Richard Marsham

Samir Kharbouch then showed his power by spinning his way over from close-range after being fed from the ruck, this time Reed adding the conversion.

Replacements Roper and Stevenson both fell foul of the referee in the final minutes as the visitors managed to eventually get the losing bonus points their efforts had deserved with the final play seeing a pushover converted try.

A win is a win but Bury will certainly need to be much better than this display to stand a chance of getting anything at a strong Blackheath side next weekend.

Bury St Edmunds: 15 Reed, 14 Affleck, 12 Varela, 11 Stanway, 10 Drury-Hawkins, 9 Hardy, 1 Jefferey, 2 McCartney, 3 Hill, 4 Conquest, 5 Browne, 6 Bursey, 7 Watson, 8 Williams. Replacements: Kingdon, Robinson, Stevenson, Grigg-Peettitt, Roper.

Westcliff: 15 Rea, 14 Doyle, 13 Hogarth, 12 Gladdish, 11 Drew, 10 Bannister, 9 Comber, 1 Walker, 2 Lynch, 3 Brown, 4 Dane, 5 Scoggins, 6 Potter, 7 Walker, 8 Smith. Replacements: Barrell, Morrant, Linscer, Miller, Meakin.

Coaches' Man of the Match: Paddy Robinson