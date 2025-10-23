Bury St Edmunds showed good powers of recovery with a 38-26 victory away at Havant last weekend.

The trip to the south coast marked Bury’s first outing since their four-match winning streak had been ended by a 29-26 defeat at the hands of Westcombe Park.

But they got back on the winning trail in National League 2 East at the first time of asking with a five-try performance on the road at Hook’s Lane.

Ben Penfold was in good form with the boot. Picture: Richard Marsham

It was a bright start by Bury, who dotted down twice inside the opening 10 minutes through Ruaraidh Williams and Tim Andrew, both of which were converted by Ben Penfold.

Williams’ second try – again converted by Penfold – extended Bury’s advantage in the 25th minute before a penalty try and another scored by Jacob Knight got Havant into the contest.

Nevertheless, the half ended how it started with Williams completing his hat-trick to give Bury a 28-14 lead at the break.

And while Havant pushed hard in the second half, a try from Euan Rees and a Penfold penalty secured the win for Bury.

James Shanahan’s fifth-placed team travel to Canterbury tomorrow (3pm).