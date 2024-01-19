After dispatching of last season’s runners-up to make the RFU National Under-18s Cup quarter-finals, Samir Kharbouch has revealed his Bury St Edmunds Colts side are ‘hungry’ to go all the way this year.

Many of those involved in Sunday’s dramatic 26-22 fourth round victory against Olney at the Greene King IPA Haberden watched on as their team-mates captured the club members’ imagination last year on a record run to the semi-finals of the prestigious competition.

And now it is their turn they are raring to eclipse that feat and give themselves a shot at lifting the national trophy, as the side that beat them 23-12 last April, Tonbridge Juddians, did at Sixways Stadium.

Connor Holdcroft bursts forward for Bury Picture: Mark Westley

First team player Kharbouch, who leads the Colts team’s coaching set-up, said: "To be honest from day one we set out to win the National Cup.

“We know it's not going to be an easy feat but we thought if we aimed lower than that and we didn't quite get there you'd look back 10 years down the line and you'd be really disappointed.

"Do I think this side is talented enough to win the National Cup? Yes, without a doubt.

Callum Peck crosses the whitewash against Olney Picture: Mark Westley

“They’re hungry for it as they know what the boys did last year.

"But like everything you need a bit of luck and we've had some luck go our way so far but at the same time you make your own luck and our boys work really, really hard so they're luckier than other teams.”

Bury, without captain Josh Grigg-Pettitt available with Ben Nevison-Grainter deputising, went into a 14-0 lead on Sunday courtesy of converted tries from Vincent La Starza and Connor Holdcroft.

But after the visitors reduced the interval lead to seven, they took advantage of two yellow cards to go 22-14 ahead before Bury stormed back with Callum Peck scoring ahead of James Walsh’s dramatic winning try with a minute to play.

The Bury St Edmunds Colts team who won their last 16 tie against Olney in the RFU National Under-18s Cup Picture: Beanstalk Media

"We were really good for the first 20 and last 10 but gave the game away at points,” said Kharbouch.

“But the leaders in the team really stepped up and Walshy saving the day at the end was quality."

Bury began their cup quest in September, beating Wymondham at home ahead of Shelford and Northampton Old Scouts away. They are waiting to hear their last eight opponents, where they are likely to travel to, with the tie on February 18.