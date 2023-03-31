With an appearance in a national final to be played at Sixways Stadium in Worcester as the prize for Sunday’s winners at the Greene King IPA Haberden, you would expect Bury St Edmunds Under-18s head coach Samir Kharbouch to field the most talented players he can.

But it is the adage of the team being greater than the sum of its parts he is set to go with as Bury's Colts prepare to take on Tonbridge Juddians in their RFU National Under-18s Cup semi-final on Sunday (2.30pm).

The club’s under-18s’ head coach explained: “We’re in a really good spot and we’ve got some lads that probably aren’t going to get picked just because of their availability.

Samir Kharbouch hopes the team spirit of his Bury St Edmunds Under-18s side can shine through again in Sunday's national semi-final Picture: Mark Westley

“Some of the lads that had played in the earlier national cup rounds just haven’t been around because they’ve been playing for south east England or doing academy stuff.

“That’s fine and fair play to them, they’ve got to do what’s best for them but if they’re doing what’s best for them and haven’t been around for certain weeks then I can’t really pick them over boys that are being completely selfless.”

He added: “The way I see it I would rather lose and be able to look in every single player’s eyes over the season than win and not even be able to have a drink with one of the players I’ve coached.”

Bury St Edmunds players celebrate their quarter-final victory against Westcliff Picture: Mark Westley

The word ‘selfless’ is what the Algerian international feels is the key to his side making yet more history for the club by extending their record-breaking run.

“Obviously we’ve had one eye on this fixture for a little while now but over the last few days I’ve had a bit of clarity and we should be selfless,” he said.

“As a team, if every single one of us is selfless I think that will probably give us the best chance to get through.

“Obviously we want to try and win this competition but we’re playing against a really good side that have way more experience than we do.

“When you look at it they’ve been here before, they’ve done this before and we haven’t.

“So honestly, we’ve just got to be selfless, absolutely selfless as a group.

“We’ve just got to give everything that we can. We’ve got to be physical and confident and trust each other and if we do that I’m pretty confident we’re going to come away with a result.”

Bury St Edmunds Under-18s head coach Samir Kharbouch embraces his captain Adam Harwood-Hughes after they beat Maidenhead in the last play to make club history by reaching the National U18s Cup quarter-finals Picture: Mark Westley

He added: “I feel like our boys can go through a storm for each other and I’m going to bank on that a little bit to get us that cup win.”

The side, captained by Adam Harwood Hughes, have seen off North Walsham (36-13), Bishop’s Stortford (22-20), Shelford (15-7), Maidenhead (15-10) and Westcliff (39-10), all in home ties to reach the last four.

Josh Griggs Pettit wins a lineout for Bury St Edmunds in their national quarter-final with Westcliff Picture: Mark Westley

Last Sunday saw them warm up for this weekend’s test with a 45-20 home win against a strong Southwold team in the Eastern Counties Cup, which had been a must-win game to secure their progress to the knockout stages.

And Kharbouch is hoping they can make their home advantage in the cup count once again.

“Yes, of course,” he said, “I’m sure it will count. I know they’re bringing down some supporters but our 16th man as we call it has been unbelievable all season for our Colts and all the young lads have brought their friends and they’ve been absolutely brilliant.

“The supporters in the last game was quality and the boys love it and it’s great for us as a team.

“I am really excited for Sunday as I feel after all of our hard work over the season, we’re going to see how far it gets us.”

“I feel we’ll end up getting as far as we deserve to, and if we don’t end up getting through we might have cut some corners in certain places, but I feel we’re in a really good spot.

“I think all the hard work the players, coaches and management have put in is going to come out on Sunday and that’s all I can ask for really.”

“I feel like we’ve got a really talented team and every time we play against another team I just think as a collective we’re very good and I wouldn’t swap any of my players for anyone else.

“We’ve got some really good characters on our team and some really promising players that are super-talented.

“Some of them may be involved in academies and some of them aren’t, and a lot of them are. Personally, as a club, I think we’re in a great spot as we’ve got such a good chance of getitng some of these young guys in the first team in the future.

Home advantage:

“

Proud:

“Being honest, this group of lads has been absolutely stellar from day one.

“Their attitude has been really good. We’ve had some really hard conversations at times but I haven’t lost my head too many times.

“Some of those leaders in that team I honestly just want them to achieve the best they can because we’ve got some quality players.

“If I’m being honest there are a couple of lads in our team that or one in particular that probably won’t play rugby after this year

Jacob Ford said: “I’m very optimistic, I think they’re going to have fantastic support at the club on Sunday.

“The club are incredibly proud of what they have achieved but at the same time they’ve got a fantastic opportunity to do something that no other Bury team have done.

“Those opportunities don’t come around very often so they’ve just got to seize it and play with no regrets at the weekend.

“It’s a big week for the club and I’m looking forward to it.”

“I think the whole vibe around the squad and the environment is brilliant this year with the two age groups coming together.

“They’ve really aligned with the club’s philosophy and the way we play the game so it’s exciting for the future of the rugby club and hopefully it can continue.”