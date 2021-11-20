Ben Chenery has boosted his Bury Town squad with the addition of former player Ross Crane returning on a loan agreement from Ipswich Town.

The left-sided specialist, who can also operate in the number 10 role, goes straight into the squad for today's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division fixture with Barking at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium (3pm).

Crane was in Colchester United's youth set-up before joining AFC Sudbury's academy. Having broke into Mark Morsley's first team as a 16-year-old he switched to the Blues ahead of the Covid shortened 2019/20 and saw his performances earn a dream move to Suffolk's professional side in May 2020.

Ross Crane scoring on what was to be his farewell appearance as a permanent Bury Town player against Hulbridge Sports at Ram Meadow in March 2020 Picture: Neil Dady

Still only 17, he signed a two-year development contract at Ipswich Town, going on to make his professional debut in as a late substitute in the Papa John's (EFL) Trophy group match at home to Gillingham, a 2-0 victory on October 6, 2020.

Crane then made his full debut in the 2-0 defeat at Crawley in the same competition the following month.

He went out on loan to National League South side Concord Rangers at the start of this season, making one start and three susbstitute appearances in their division.

Steven Fenner saves a Ross Crane effort during Walsham-le-Willows' Suffolk Premier Cup tie with Ipswich Town in October 2020 Picture: Ben Pooley

A club statement from Bury Town said the loan deal is initially for a month, with the option to extend it.

"Bury Town are pleased to welcome former player Ross Crane back to Ram Meadow, on loan from Ipswich Town. He has signed and is included in Ben Chenery's squad to take on Barking this afternoon," it read.

"Crane left Bury to sign a contract with Ipswich Town at the end of the aborted 2019/20 and scored in his final appearance at Ram Meadow, against Hullbridge Sports.

"The initial loan period is for a month, with the option to extend if all parties agree. We hope Ross enjoys his time back at Ram Meadow. Tickets for this afternoon's match with Barking are still available to purchase online here."

Crane is the fourth Ipswich Town player to join Bury this season, following on from a treble work experience loan capture of Gerrard Buabo, Zak Bradshaw and Jesse Nwabueze in September.

The west Suffolk side go into today's game in eighth place in the table, three points adrift of the play-off places having played 12 matches. Their visitors lie 14th, six points adrift of them, in 14th place having not won in their last seven matches.

