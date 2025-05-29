He put the visitors into bat and it paid dividends early on as Tom Rash (3-71) and Ben Harris (3-44) removed Mildenhall’s opening pair with just 10 runs on the board.

Greeted with damp and cloudy conditions at The Victory Ground, it proved to be a good toss for Bury captain Josh Cantrell to win.

Bury St Edmunds (201-3) halted a sequence of three straight Thurlow Nunn East Anglian Premier League defeats with a seven-wicket win during Saturday’s derby clash against Mildenhall (198).

Match action from Bury St Edmunds’ derby victory over neighbouring Mildenhall Pictures: Mark Westley

Wickets continued to fall thereafter and by lunch Mildenhall were struggling on 106-7.

After the break the away side’s overseas player KC Cariappa went on the attack with some decisive blows, racking up 47 runs from just 26 deliveries before being caught by Cantrell on the long boundary off the bowling of Harris.

Mildenhall captain Tristan Blackledge also weighed in with 40, but his side still finished short of 200 runs.

Justin Bishop (14), Will Jarman (0) and Harry Gallian (25) all departed relatively cheaply during Bury’s reply, but with Mildenhall pushing hard for another crucial breakthrough, the partnership between opener Will Routledge (89 not out) and skipper Cantrell (58 not out) combined to get the hosts over the winning line.

Bury will now go in search of back-to-back victories tomorrow away at Swardeston while Mildenhall host leaders Sawston & Babraham (both 11am).

Elsewhere, Bury St Edmunds II (175-5) moved top of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Two table thanks to a five-wicket triumph at Kelvedon and Feering (174-9).

Hamidullah Kharoti (3-19) made a significant impact with the ball for Bury, while Josh Owen (52 not out) scored a half century during the successful run chase.

Meanwhile, in Division Six, Bury St Edmunds III (150) were beaten by 145 runs against IPSCOL (295-7).

After Alex Malcom and Vivek Rajagopal had taken two wickets each, the latter went on top score with 78 in a run chase that saw Bury fall short.

Greene King Players of the Week: Will Routledge, Josh Cantrell, Tom Rash Ben Harris, Hamidullah Kharoti, Josh Owen and Vivek Rajagopal.

Byron Burger’s Player of the Week: Will Routledge.